Bon Accord Silver Band to take audience on a trip down memory lane at 60th anniversary concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Bon Accord Silver Band to take audience on a trip down memory lane at 60th anniversary concert

Past members are being invited to join the band at The Tivoli in Aberdeen on June 18.

By Ellie Milne
The 2023 Bon Accord Silver Band line-up
Richard Kidd, centre, and the Bon Accord Silver Band are preparing for the 60th anniversary concert next month. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.

An Aberdeen band known for its jubilant performances and Christmas carol concert is looking for past members to help mark its 60th anniversary.

The Bon Accord Silver Band is inviting past members to take to the stage for its upcoming 60th anniversary concert.

The 50 members of the two bands in the organisation – the Silver Band and the Silver B Band – are preparing to take the audience on a trip down memory lane at the Tivoli Theatre on June 18.

Concert coordinator Richard Kidd said they are all excited about the opportunity to perform at the Aberdeen venue for the first time in many years.

He said: “We’ve got some pieces that are a homage to our founder, Stewart Watson, and the music he liked, and then we’ve got some really modern, contemporary music in the second half.

“There’s some film music and some of the best brass soloists in the country. A real mix of programme and variety, something for everyone.”

The Bon Accord Silver band line-up in 1962.
The band was formed by the late Stewart Watson (centre) in 1962. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.

Reuniting on stage

The Bon Accord Silver Band was founded by the late Mr Watson in 1962 to give young brass and percussion players the opportunity to play in a band after leaving school.

Mr Kidd added: “He always liked to finish his concerts with a piece called Hootenanny, which is a big old-fashioned crowd pleaser.

“So, we’ve asked ex-members if they’d like to come and join us on stage at the end. It could be a noisy finale – you might even be able to hear us from Union Square.”

Over the past six decades, the band has gone from strength to strength building up a strong reputation in the world of banding.

They compete in three to four contests a year and support a number of local charities by providing free entertainment for their fundraising events.

The Bon Accord Silver Band's Christmas concert in the Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, Aberdeen.
The Bon Accord Band performing at a Christmas concert at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The band has played in the National Brass Band Championship finals at the Royal Albert Hall in London four times, most recently in October 2022.

“That’s the pinnacle of banding in this country,” Mr Kidd added.

Sharing 60 years of memories

One of their biggest achievements came in 2010 when the Bon Accord Silver Band represented Scotland at the European Brass Band Championships in Linz, Austria.

Mr Kidd compared this occasion to Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats beating Real Madrid back in 1983.

“In brass band terms, it’s a bit like Aberdeen beating Real Madrid now,” he said. “We were massively out of our depth but it was an amazing experience getting to represent Scotland against the elite of European banding. It was great fun.”

A black and white photo of the Bon Accord Silver Band.
The Bon Accord Silver Band was created to give young brass and percussion players the opportunity to play in a band after leaving school. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.

Many of the memories shared by the band will be on show at the anniversary concert with photos and videos on display for all to enjoy.

Mr Kidd added: “Lots of people will have connections to the band, but it’ll be an entertaining afternoon for all who come along.”

The Bon Accord Silver Band 60th Anniversary Gala Concert will take place at the Tivoli Theatre at 3pm on Sunday, June 18. Tickets can be booked online here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]