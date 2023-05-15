Bon Accord Silver Band to take audience on a trip down memory lane at 60th anniversary concert

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen band known for its jubilant performances and Christmas carol concert is looking for past members to help mark its 60th anniversary.

The Bon Accord Silver Band is inviting past members to take to the stage for its upcoming 60th anniversary concert.

The 50 members of the two bands in the organisation – the Silver Band and the Silver B Band – are preparing to take the audience on a trip down memory lane at the Tivoli Theatre on June 18.

Concert coordinator Richard Kidd said they are all excited about the opportunity to perform at the Aberdeen venue for the first time in many years.

He said: “We’ve got some pieces that are a homage to our founder, Stewart Watson, and the music he liked, and then we’ve got some really modern, contemporary music in the second half.

“There’s some film music and some of the best brass soloists in the country. A real mix of programme and variety, something for everyone.”

Reuniting on stage

The Bon Accord Silver Band was founded by the late Mr Watson in 1962 to give young brass and percussion players the opportunity to play in a band after leaving school.

Mr Kidd added: “He always liked to finish his concerts with a piece called Hootenanny, which is a big old-fashioned crowd pleaser.

“So, we’ve asked ex-members if they’d like to come and join us on stage at the end. It could be a noisy finale – you might even be able to hear us from Union Square.”

Over the past six decades, the band has gone from strength to strength building up a strong reputation in the world of banding.

They compete in three to four contests a year and support a number of local charities by providing free entertainment for their fundraising events.

The band has played in the National Brass Band Championship finals at the Royal Albert Hall in London four times, most recently in October 2022.

“That’s the pinnacle of banding in this country,” Mr Kidd added.

Sharing 60 years of memories

One of their biggest achievements came in 2010 when the Bon Accord Silver Band represented Scotland at the European Brass Band Championships in Linz, Austria.

Mr Kidd compared this occasion to Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats beating Real Madrid back in 1983.

“In brass band terms, it’s a bit like Aberdeen beating Real Madrid now,” he said. “We were massively out of our depth but it was an amazing experience getting to represent Scotland against the elite of European banding. It was great fun.”

Many of the memories shared by the band will be on show at the anniversary concert with photos and videos on display for all to enjoy.

Mr Kidd added: “Lots of people will have connections to the band, but it’ll be an entertaining afternoon for all who come along.”

The Bon Accord Silver Band 60th Anniversary Gala Concert will take place at the Tivoli Theatre at 3pm on Sunday, June 18. Tickets can be booked online here.