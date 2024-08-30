Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans 2.0 swings into Aberdeen

Ten bodies appear in a flash of light, moving in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descending into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme in Circa’s Humans 2.0.

Can we ever find a perfect balance or is adapting to constant change the only way forward?

Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble, this is Humans 2.0. A performance where circus meets contemporary dance, it is the second iteration of the Humans circus, first staged in 2017.

The Brisbane-based organisation is one of the world’s leading performance companies and its performers have played in front of nearly 2 million people in 45 countries.

In Humans 2.0, performers showcase their incredible strength, flexibility and dexterity as they push the physical limits of their bodies to the extreme, inviting audiences to question just how much we can really take on as humans. How much weight can we truly bear, and who, if anyone, can we trust to help carry the load?

Humans 2.0 pushes the audience to reflect on our lives, our loved ones, the burdens we carry and the physical and emotional strength it takes to overcome them.

It’s a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting. And with rave reviews, it’s no stretch to imagine just how spectacular a live performance of Humans 2.0 is.

Contemporary circus with rave reviews

Humans 2.0 has received rave reviews for their performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including from Andy Kite, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ head of marketing and communications who had a preview of the production ahead of their Aberdeen visit.

Andy said: “Without a doubt, Humans 2.0 will be one of the most exhilarating performances you’ll ever see. From the opening sequence to the standing ovation at the end, it will leave you in awe and craving to see it again.

“With the International Season, we said let’s see what the world has to offer…and with Humans 2.0 you are going to see the best!”

He continued: “Set to a thumping, electronic soundtrack, Humans 2.0 is as graceful as it is raw. The performers show incredible levels of athleticism, strength, bravery and poise as they deliver a relentless show and push the limits of what the human body can do. The choreography infuses an element of dance alongside the acrobatics to make it even more striking. The lighting and staging creates an atmosphere and contrast for the artists to perform against. It’s stunning and engaging all in a breath-taking one-hour performance.”

Still not convinced? See what others are saying:

“Impressive, thoroughly engaging, and well worth seeing.” (BroadwayBaby)

“Humans 2.0 (****) pushes the boundaries of what modern circus can be.” (Everything Theatre)

“Jaw-dropping, seat-clawing and armchair-exhausting.” (ArtsHub, Australia)

“[Humans 2.0] pushes the boundaries of what circus and acrobatics can be.” (Time Out, Australia)

Book your tickets to Circa’s Humans 2.0 in Aberdeen today

Don’t hang about! This jaw-dropping show comes to Aberdeen for one weekend only as part of Aberdeen Performing Art’s inaugural International Season, a ground-breaking initiative designed to showcase artists from across the globe travelling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Performances are Thursday September 5, Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at 7:30PM.

Tickets start from £19.50.

Circa acknowledges the assistance of the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Humans 2.0 is commissioned by The Mondavi Center, UC Davis.

Book your tickets to see Circa’s Humans 2.0 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.