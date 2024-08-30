Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans 2.0 swings into Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans 2.0 swings into Aberdeen

Contemporary circus comes to His Majesty’s Theatre September 5-7, direct from Edinburgh Festival Fringe to round off Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.
A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.

Ten bodies appear in a flash of light, moving in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descending into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme in Circa’s Humans 2.0.

Can we ever find a perfect balance or is adapting to constant change the only way forward?

Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble, this is Humans 2.0. A performance where circus meets contemporary dance, it is the second iteration of the Humans circus, first staged in 2017.

The Brisbane-based organisation is one of the world’s leading performance companies and its performers have played in front of nearly 2 million people in 45 countries.

Image by Leslie Martin.

In Humans 2.0, performers showcase their incredible strength, flexibility and dexterity as they push the physical limits of their bodies to the extreme, inviting audiences to question just how much we can really take on as humans. How much weight can we truly bear, and who, if anyone, can we trust to help carry the load?

Humans 2.0 pushes the audience to reflect on our lives, our loved ones, the burdens we carry and the physical and emotional strength it takes to overcome them.

It’s a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting. And with rave reviews, it’s no stretch to imagine just how spectacular a live performance of Humans 2.0 is.

Image by Lesley Martin.

Contemporary circus with rave reviews

Humans 2.0 has received rave reviews for their performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including from Andy Kite, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ head of marketing and communications who had a preview of the production ahead of their Aberdeen visit.

Andy said: “Without a doubt, Humans 2.0 will be one of the most exhilarating performances you’ll ever see. From the opening sequence to the standing ovation at the end, it will leave you in awe and craving to see it again.

“With the International Season, we said let’s see what the world has to offer…and with Humans 2.0 you are going to see the best!”

Performer twisting into a contortion pose
Image by Lesley Martin.

He continued: “Set to a thumping, electronic soundtrack, Humans 2.0 is as graceful as it is raw. The performers show incredible levels of athleticism, strength, bravery and poise as they deliver a relentless show and push the limits of what the human body can do. The choreography infuses an element of dance alongside the acrobatics to make it even more striking. The lighting and staging creates an atmosphere and contrast for the artists to perform against. It’s stunning and engaging all in a breath-taking one-hour performance.”

Still not convinced? See what others are saying:

“Impressive, thoroughly engaging, and well worth seeing.” (BroadwayBaby)

Humans 2.0 (****) pushes the boundaries of what modern circus can be.” (Everything Theatre)

“Jaw-dropping, seat-clawing and armchair-exhausting.” (ArtsHub, Australia)

“[Humans 2.0] pushes the boundaries of what circus and acrobatics can be.” (Time Out, Australia)

Book your tickets to Circa’s Humans 2.0 in Aberdeen today

Don’t hang about! This jaw-dropping show comes to Aberdeen for one weekend only as part of Aberdeen Performing Art’s inaugural International Season, a ground-breaking initiative designed to showcase artists from across the globe travelling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Performances are Thursday September 5, Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at 7:30PM.

Tickets start from £19.50.

Circa acknowledges the assistance of the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Humans 2.0 is commissioned by The Mondavi Center, UC Davis.

LogoBook your tickets to see Circa’s Humans 2.0 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

More from Entertainment

A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.
Keeping it in the family: Inverness archive centre staff discover they are all related
Aberdeen rapper MC Rabspitz releases album Loose Canon Supplied by MC Rabspitz
Aberdeen rapper MC RabSpitz releases 'cathartic' album Loose Canon
Film director Guillermo del Toro on location near Stonehaven.
Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro stays at 'haunted' Aberdeen hotel
2
The exterior of Dunecht House. There are vehicles and some scaffolding that make it look like there is a film crew in the premises.
Award-winning director bringing Frankenstein to life at Aberdeenshire estate
A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.
REVIEW: The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness
Liam MacAskill during rehearsals for The Sound of Music
Liam of Inverness 'von Trapp family' plays dad-of-7 in Starlight's Sound of Music tonight…
A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.
The Tiger Who Came to Tea review: A grr-eat treat for all the family
Gayle Ritchie visits the newly revamped Aden Country Park and hangs out by the ruined mansion. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Aden Country Park has enjoyed a major revamp - what did I make of…
Aberdeen pysch band Floating Heads record EP. Image supplied by Floating Heads
'You better bring earplugs when you come to see us'. The sonic assault of…
A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Image by Damien Bredberg.
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…

Conversation