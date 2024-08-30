More than 20 fines issued in a few days as police use HGV to snoop on Inverness drivers

More than 20 Highland drivers have been fined for using their phones at the wheel of their cars.

It happened as Road Policing officers used the tractor unit of an HGV to observe drivers’ behaviour from a higher viewpoint on a number of roads in the Inverness area.

Operation Tramline took place over a four-day period in August – and resulted in nearly two dozen drivers being fined.

The UK-wide initiative targets driver distraction, and more specifically, mobile phone use.

During the four days of enforcement, 22 drivers were each issued with a fixed penalty notice for six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Sgt David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said “Operation Tramline is an initiative which we will repeatedly use to detect and deter motorists from using their mobile phone whilst driving.

“Unfortunately, given the number of offences detected, it is quite clear that some motorists are failing to understand or comprehend the consequences mobile phone use whilst driving can have.

“A quick look at a phone screen could have catastrophic and fatal consequences.

“I would urge motorists to think twice about using their mobile phone whilst driving, it could save a life.”