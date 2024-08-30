More than 20 fines issued in a few days as police use HGV to snoop on Inverness drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20 fines issued in a few days as police use HGV to snoop on Inverness drivers

Details of 'operation tramline' revealed.

By Alberto Lejarraga
driver phone
22 drivers were deducted six points after being caught using their phones on the roads in the Inverness area.

More than 20 Highland drivers have been fined for using their phones at the wheel of their cars.

It happened as Road Policing officers used the tractor unit of an HGV to observe drivers’ behaviour from a higher viewpoint on a number of roads in the Inverness area.

Operation Tramline took place over a four-day period in August – and resulted in nearly two dozen drivers being fined.

The UK-wide initiative targets driver distraction, and more specifically, mobile phone use.

During the four days of enforcement, 22 drivers were each issued with a fixed penalty notice for six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Inverness drivers fined during police HGV operation

Sgt David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said “Operation Tramline is an initiative which we will repeatedly use to detect and deter motorists from using their mobile phone whilst driving.

“Unfortunately, given the number of offences detected, it is quite clear that some motorists are failing to understand or comprehend the consequences mobile phone use whilst driving can have.

“A quick look at a phone screen could have catastrophic and fatal consequences.

“I would urge motorists to think twice about using their mobile phone whilst driving, it could save a life.”

