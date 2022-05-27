Acclaimed Tokyo psych trio Kuunatic return to Aberdeen for only Scottish show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Japanese psych folk trio Kuunatic enjoyed playing Aberdeen so much four years ago they are set to return for their only Scottish show.

The highly-acclaimed Tokyo band had such an ‘amazing time’ in the Granite City they were determined to come back as part of their European tour.

A breathless clash of psych, post punk and traditional Japanese music, Kuunatic headline Tunnels on Saturday May 28 in a hotly-anticipated show.

It is the first post-pandemic event from Interesting Music Promotions (IMP), an organisation so vital to the music scene in Aberdeen.

Tribal psych trio Kunnatic play Aberdeen to promote stunning album Gate of Kluna.

Vocalist and keyboard player Fumie Kikuchi said: “We played in Aberdeen for the first time in 2018 and had a really amazing time there.

“Mike and Jenny from IMP are very supportive and great organisers.

“We are very happy to work with them again. Hopefully, we can explore Aberdeen, if we have enough free time.”

The unique sound of Kuunatic

Formed in Tokyo in 2016 Kuunatic are Fumie (keys, vocals) Yuko Araki (drums) and Shoko Yoshida (bass/vocals).

In 2017 Kuunatic released debut EP Kuurandia and also a split 7” with Taiwanese fuzz psych garage band Crocodelia.

Live, the band create a mesmerizing sound and completely joyful sound.

So unique is Kuunatic’s sound it would be futile to try to classify or pigeonhole them.

They are Kuunatic. They sound like Kuunatic and no other band does.

Having arrived from Tokyo, Fumie insists the band relishes the opportunity to interact with Granite City fans.

She said: “We cherish the sense of unity and direct feedback you get from the audience.

“That can only be experienced when we play live music.”

Inspiration comes from everything

Securing Kuunatic’s only Scottish show is the latest coup from Interesting Music Promotions who have brought a succession of superb artists to Aberdeen.

Memorable shows promoted by IMP include Boredoms, Bo Ningen, Broadcast, Ariel Pink, Faust, Noxagt, Thee More Shallows, TUnE-yArD… and many, many more.

Kuunatic’s musical concept is a fantasy. Debut EP Kuurandia is the name of the fantasy planet they live on.

Gate of Kluna is a concept album focusing on how that planet began, evolved and was explored.

Where does Kuunatic’s inspiration come from?

“Everywhere,” said Fumie.

“From every culture, history, myth, science, natural events, everything.

“We put them all into our strange imaginations.”

Gate of Kluna recorded in Taiwan

Kuunatic are the latest in a line of groundbreaking psych bands from Japan.

The lineage began with Les Rallizes Dénudés, Flower Travellin’ Band and High Rise progressing to Mainliner, Boredoms, Boris, Acid Mothers Temple… and Kunnatic.

Released in October last year, Gate of Kluna was produced by Tim DeWit, formerly of Gang Gang Dance.

The album was recorded just months before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world in 2020.

Fumie said: “We got to know our producer Tim DeWit in Taiwan.

“We were about to record our album but were also looking for different ideas and angles.

“Tim has been working with many different artists in the past.

“So we thought he could be a great producer who could take us to different dimensions.

“We all went to Taiwan at the end of 2019 and managed to record just before the serious Covid breakout.”

Kunnatic are set to begin work on a follow up with Fumie confirming, “We will start working on a new album very soon.”

‘We create a fantasy dream tale’

The members of Kuunatic found it difficult to play together during the pandemic as they lived in different countries.

Fumie said: “Border and entertainment regulations have been very strict in Japan in the last two years.

“The three of us actually started living in different countries in 2019 so it made us unable to meet up and play music together.

“Japanese Covid regulation are being eased from this June, so we are hoping to tour in Japan soon as well.”

For anyone unfamiliar with Kuunatic’s live show, how would Fumie describe it?

She said: “We create a tribal dreamy tale.

“You can join our fantasy world through our live music.”

You might also like…