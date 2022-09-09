Breathtaking Banchory home complete with hot tub on the market for £845k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Breathtaking Banchory home complete with hot tub on the market for £845k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hot property: Check out the beautiful views from the hot tub.
Hot property: Check out the beautiful views from the hot tub.

Stunning river views can be soaked up from the comfort of the hot tub at this beautiful Banchory bolthole.

Nestled on the banks of the idyllic Waters of Feugh, this five-bedroom family home is a resplendent rural retreat where the stresses of daily life are left on the doorstep.

Designed to bring the outdoors in, the property has low level picture windows to maximise the views at all angles.

It was the spectacular views that first caught Tina Curry and her husband Michael’s eye.

Rolling on the river: Riverside Lodge is a resplendent rural retreat.

“We relocated from London due to Michael’s job,” says Tina.

“After a busy city life we were attracted to Aberdeenshire and started our search in Banchory.

“We saw quite a few properties, but it was ‘love at first sight’ with Riverside Lodge.

“We walked into the kitchen and looked out through the window to the garden and we were smitten.”

Stunning views

From the formal dining room and lounge with triple aspect windows to the beautiful gardens and raised decked area, Riverside Lodge has been a tranquil countryside haven for the Curry family.

But after 10 blissfully happy years and with their two grown-up children already flown from the nest, Tina, who is a primary school teacher and Michael, who works in oil and gas plus their beloved cockapoo called Buddy, have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare for pastures new.

Bringing the outdoors in: This is the view from the kitchen.

“What we will miss most about the property is its location,” says Tina.

“After 10 years we have never once tired of the views or the surroundings, it really is pretty special.

“It is bittersweet and emotional putting our house on the market as we have loved our time here but with our children now both at university it’s time for a change for us, maybe some city living in Edinburgh.”

Games room

Set out over two floors, first impressions are excellent as a spacious entrance hall opens up the home.

Perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family in front of the wood burning stove, the lounge is undoubtedly at the heart of the home.

And the formal dining room means dinner parties or cocktail nights with friends will also be on the menu.

Family entertainment: The games room/family room is ideal for growing families.

Beautiful kitchen/diner

This space could also be transformed into a home office if desired.

Meanwhile, starting the day off on the right foot is guaranteed in the stylish breakfasting kitchen complete with central island, modern integrated appliances and French doors out to the raised deck area.

During their time in the property, Tina says the kitchen/diner which has been upgraded – together with all the bathrooms and the garden – has been the hub of the home.

Sleek and stylish: The contemporary kitchen/diner is undoubtedly the hub of the home.

“The kitchen diner is the heart of the property and our favourite room,” says Tina.

“It has been a fantastic entertaining space for family and friends with the French doors leading onto the raised decking.”

Five bedrooms

Taking entertaining to the next level is the extensive family/games room while a utility room and cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.

“The family room has also been a super area, especially with two teenagers as they have their own space where they can spend time with friends,” says Tina.

Upstairs, the bar is raised even higher as there are four spacious double bedrooms as well as a fifth single bedroom.

Particularly sumptuous is the master bedroom with extensive built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.

Sweet dreams: Wake up to wonderful views in the bedrooms.

Superb storage

Two further bedrooms share a Jack and Jill shower room while the modern family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite as well as a separate shower enclosure.

It’s worth noting that this property also has superb storage space in the upper hallway in the form of in-built storage cupboards.

With spacious accommodation and a wonderful location, Tina says Riverside Lodge will suit many people.

Comfort is key: The lounge is the perfect place to relax with family and friends.

“The house would appeal to many people as it offers very spacious, flexible living in a peaceful setting,” says Tina.

“It is also really close to local amenities and great schools.

“The setting is so beautiful and peaceful yet only a 15-minute walk to the village so we have the best of both worlds.”

Resplendent river views

Outside, the property is like something straight out a storybook with the serene sight and sound of the river complementing the glorious views.

But it’s the hot tub on the raised deck area where the countryside views can be fully soaked up.

At the rear of the property a large, split level raised deck offers unspoilt views of the river and provides superb space for outdoor dining and entertaining.

What a view: The raised deck area overlooks the river.

Steps lead down to a stretch of river frontage and it should be noted that the property has the advantage of holding fishing rights to the Water of Feugh.

Other key features include a driveway and a double garage with workshop space.

To book a viewing

Riverside Lodge, 1 The Island, Waters Of Feugh, Banchory, is on the market for £845,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on  01224 288040 or check their website www.acandco.com



