Aberdeen band Monza Express to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles by playing Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club

Aberdeen band Monza Express are set to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles by playing the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The Fab Four performed at the legendary venue almost 300 times in the early sixties on their way to global stardom.

Now Aberdeen fab five-piece Monza Express will tread the same stage on Thursday, June 1.

And the band will unveil their new single on the night- inspired by John, Paul, George and Ringo.

New single Back of the Queue will be launched at the show.

When recording the new single Monza Express attempted to recreate the vibe of Beatles For Sale, the Fab Four’s classic 1964 album.

For singer/songwriter/rhythm guitarist Fraser Bateman it will be a “bucket list moment” to finally perform at the venue.

Fraser said: “The Beatles have been a massive influence on me and I have been mad about them since I was in school.

“The other guys in the band are also really into The Beatles.

“Playing the Cavern Club will be a real bucket list moment.

“When I was a teenager regularly watching the anthology video about The Beatles I always wanted to play the Cavern Club,

“I got to the stage where I thought it was never going to happen.

“To get the opportunity now is brilliant.

“It is an unreal feeling to know we will perform on that stage.

“We played at The Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen last year and that was great because The Beatles had performed there.

“However, playing The Cavern Club is a completely different level.”

‘I’m going all in on this’

Formed in 2017 Monza Express are Fraser (vocals, rhythm guitar, harmonica), Greg Burgess (bass), Kris Fraser (keyboard), Shaun Reid (lead guitar) and David ‘Deco’ Smith (drums, tambourine).

The five piece have previously released singles Lady Belle (2022), Crying On The Radio (2020), In the City (2019) and Sunshine (2018).

Fraser said: “A couple of my guitars are influenced by the ones The Beatles played.

“I have the guitars I am taking to the Cavern Club picked out.

“I also have my black polo-neck and collarless jacket ready to go.

“I’m going all in on this.”

Launching single at the Cavern Club

New single Back of the Queue was recorded at Floortom Studios, Mintlaw in January this year with producer Steve Curtis.

It will be released at midnight, shortly before band take to the stage at the Cavern Club.

Fraser explained: “The single will drop 15 minutes before we hit the stage at quarter past midnight.

“The hope is everyone there has already pre-ordered it or they leave saying I need that track.

“When I was writing Back of the Queue I was trying to get something that sounded like 1964 era Beatles.

“With acoustic guitar and harmonica.

“As it progressed in the studio and we added more and more pieces it took on a Stone Roses vibe.

“That was great because we all love them as well.”

1 week and we play the world famous Cavern club! It’s the stuff dreams are made of!@cavernliverpool pic.twitter.com/E4CVnVTW5u — Monza Express (@MonzaExpress) May 25, 2023

The International Pop Festival

Monza Express will play the Cavern Club as part of the prestigious International Pop Overflow Festival which runs from May 28 to June 4.

The festival was initially established in Los Angeles three decades ago.

It has expanded to take in cities including Liverpool, Chicago, Vancouver and Boston this year.

Fraser said: “I saw another band post about playing the festival so I chanced my arm and messaged the festival page.

“The guy asked if I had anything to send and it was the weekend we were recording Back of the Queue.

“I told him we had just been in the studio that day and was just about to send him something.

“But then a message popped up where he said he had just checked us out on Spotify and loved us.

“And he would love it if we could go down there and play the Cavern Club.”

Monza Express’ worldwide fanbase

Monza Express’ popularity has spread well beyond the Granite City.

The five piece have fans streaming their music across Europe and South America.

Fraser explained: “We have picked up a decent amount of streams with our releases.

“We have had listeners all across the world and there seems to be constant streams in Germany.

“For some reason South America seems to like us and we get streams in Brazil and Venezuela.

“America as well. It is all bit surreal knowing people from all over the world are listening to us.”