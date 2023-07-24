Aberdeen’s hottest rap and hip hop talent to be showcased at major event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen’s hottest rap and hip hop talent to be showcased at major event

Rising Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA M2 ABZ, Josh McLean, Bernie, Chachy, DeeEss, MD, Symi x Nezza and Kuama will all perform at Heatwave

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA set to headline a major rap/ hip-hop event. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music
Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA set to headline a major rap/ hip-hop event. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

A major Aberdeen rap/hip hop event is set to shine a light on the exceptional talent within a vibrant Granite City scene.

Heatwave will showcase the city’s hottest emerging stars at OGV Taproom in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 12.

Highly rated Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA will headline a line-up that also includes M2 ABZ, Josh McLean, Bernie, Chachy, DeeEss, MD, Symi x Nezza and Kuama

Yxng STUNNA has recently collaborated with artists from across the world including Drako (USA), Anass84 (Spain) and Denzil (South Africa).

Event organiser Rob McIntosh, Director of Cold Grey Music, hopes Heatwave can be the first step towards Aberdeen becoming a force in UK rap, drill and hip hop.

Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA, who is set to headline at Heatwave event.
Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA is set to headline rap/hip hop event Heatwave. Supplied by Cold Grey Music

Rob said: “There is so much talented rap and hip hop artists in Aberdeen.

“We will continue to showcase what the city has to offer until we give Aberdeen a name in UK rap.

“Another reason for Heatwave is to try to get people to understand there is meaning behind what I being said in rap.

“It tells a story.

“There is so much talent in Aberdeen but the problem is there are not many recording opportunities up here.”

Aberdeen grime artist M2 ABZ.
Aberdeen grime artist M2 ABZ. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

A strong rap/hip hop community

Heatwave will feature a carefully curated line-up of talented up-and-coming artists from Aberdeen and the surrounding regions.

The event was conceived and organised jointly by Between The Lines Productions and Cold Grey Music.

Founded in 2022 by Matty Lusher and Findlay Rose Between The Lines Productions is a music media platform for rap and hip hop in Aberdeen.

Rob said: “We have a strong rap/hip hop community where everyone looks out for each other.

“Along with Matty from Between The lines we came up with the idea of doing a showcase just to give everyone a chance.

“This is testing the waters and we plan to put on more events including hopefully one in Glasgow in the near future.”

Aberdeen grime artist M2 ABZ during shooting for music video for song Bambino.
Aberdeen grime artist M2 ABZ will perform at rap/hip hop event Heatwave. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Yxng STUNNA’s collaborations

Renowned for his stage presence and ground-breaking music Yxng STUNNA will headline Heatwave.

Yxng STUNNA has released a string of hit tracks and is rapidly building a major fan base.

Rising rap star Yxng STUNNA is also set to release a track in collaboration with Atlanta based Drako who has previously worked with  US chart topping Lil Baby.

Also performing at Heatwave is mysterious Aberdeen drill rapper M2 ABZ who recently released track Local Shop to acclaim.

M2 ABZ’s identity is unknown as his face is always obscured by a mask in videos and when performing.

Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA.
Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA has collaborated with artists from overseas. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Rob said: “The reason I manage Yxng STUNNA and M2 is because I think they are superb talents with huge potential.

“Yxng STUNNA has a collaboration with Spanish artist Anass84 out now.

“He is also working with  rapper from South Africa, Denzil.

“Yxng STUNNA  will also have a track coming out with a guy from America who is a huge artist, Drako.

“People see Yxng STUNNA’s talent but when you don’t’ get support in your local area it is hard.

“M2 likes to keep his stuff solo or with Yxng STUNNA.

“The next single from Cold Grey Music is with M2 and Yxng STUNNA  which will hopefully be the end of august.”

Aberdeen rapper Josh McLean.
Aberdeen rapper Josh McLean is making waves with his emotive lyrics. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

‘I want to inspire people’

Also performing at Heatwave is up-and-coming rapper Josh McLean whose introspective, relatable lyrics have resonated with audiences.

Berniebison will also perform and has previously been featured on BBC Introducing.

Also performing are Chachy, DeeEss, MD, Symi x Nezza and Kuama.

Aberdeen rapper Berniebison, who will perform at the Heatwave event.
Aberdeen rapper Berniebison will perform at the Heatwave showcase. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Matty of Between The Lines Productions said: “Having grown up listening to rap and being so influenced by the US rap scene I wanted to create something over here.

“I want to inspire people and create something that I always wanted growing up for the younger audience.

“ I feel like this could be it”.