Aberdeen’s hottest rap and hip hop talent to be showcased at major event

A major Aberdeen rap/hip hop event is set to shine a light on the exceptional talent within a vibrant Granite City scene.

Heatwave will showcase the city’s hottest emerging stars at OGV Taproom in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 12.

Highly rated Aberdeen rapper Yxng STUNNA will headline a line-up that also includes M2 ABZ, Josh McLean, Bernie, Chachy, DeeEss, MD, Symi x Nezza and Kuama

Yxng STUNNA has recently collaborated with artists from across the world including Drako (USA), Anass84 (Spain) and Denzil (South Africa).

Event organiser Rob McIntosh, Director of Cold Grey Music, hopes Heatwave can be the first step towards Aberdeen becoming a force in UK rap, drill and hip hop.

Rob said: “There is so much talented rap and hip hop artists in Aberdeen.

“We will continue to showcase what the city has to offer until we give Aberdeen a name in UK rap.

“Another reason for Heatwave is to try to get people to understand there is meaning behind what I being said in rap.

“It tells a story.

“There is so much talent in Aberdeen but the problem is there are not many recording opportunities up here.”

A strong rap/hip hop community

Heatwave will feature a carefully curated line-up of talented up-and-coming artists from Aberdeen and the surrounding regions.

The event was conceived and organised jointly by Between The Lines Productions and Cold Grey Music.

Founded in 2022 by Matty Lusher and Findlay Rose Between The Lines Productions is a music media platform for rap and hip hop in Aberdeen.

Rob said: “We have a strong rap/hip hop community where everyone looks out for each other.

“Along with Matty from Between The lines we came up with the idea of doing a showcase just to give everyone a chance.

“This is testing the waters and we plan to put on more events including hopefully one in Glasgow in the near future.”

Yxng STUNNA’s collaborations

Renowned for his stage presence and ground-breaking music Yxng STUNNA will headline Heatwave.

Yxng STUNNA has released a string of hit tracks and is rapidly building a major fan base.

Rising rap star Yxng STUNNA is also set to release a track in collaboration with Atlanta based Drako who has previously worked with US chart topping Lil Baby.

Also performing at Heatwave is mysterious Aberdeen drill rapper M2 ABZ who recently released track Local Shop to acclaim.

M2 ABZ’s identity is unknown as his face is always obscured by a mask in videos and when performing.

Rob said: “The reason I manage Yxng STUNNA and M2 is because I think they are superb talents with huge potential.

“Yxng STUNNA has a collaboration with Spanish artist Anass84 out now.

“He is also working with rapper from South Africa, Denzil.

“Yxng STUNNA will also have a track coming out with a guy from America who is a huge artist, Drako.

“People see Yxng STUNNA’s talent but when you don’t’ get support in your local area it is hard.

“M2 likes to keep his stuff solo or with Yxng STUNNA.

“The next single from Cold Grey Music is with M2 and Yxng STUNNA which will hopefully be the end of august.”

‘I want to inspire people’

Also performing at Heatwave is up-and-coming rapper Josh McLean whose introspective, relatable lyrics have resonated with audiences.

Berniebison will also perform and has previously been featured on BBC Introducing.

Also performing are Chachy, DeeEss, MD, Symi x Nezza and Kuama.

Matty of Between The Lines Productions said: “Having grown up listening to rap and being so influenced by the US rap scene I wanted to create something over here.

“I want to inspire people and create something that I always wanted growing up for the younger audience.

“ I feel like this could be it”.