Josh Kerr eager to make up for lost time at Cove Rangers

The 25-year-old has been without a club since leaving Irish side Bohemians in February.

By Danny Law
Josh Kerr celebrates his goal for Bohemians against Finn Harps. Image: Shutterstock.
Josh Kerr celebrates his goal for Bohemians against Finn Harps. Image: Shutterstock.

Josh Kerr is ready to make up for lost time at Cove Rangers.

The 25-year-old joined Paul Hartley’s side on a two-year deal on Friday and made his debut as a substitute the following day in a 3-2 win at Brechin City in the Viaplay Cup.

Kerr has been without a club since leaving Irish side Bohemians in February and spent time on trial at Queen’s Park last season.

The former Celtic youth player is looking forward to starting a new chapter at Cove after a difficult period on the sidelines.

He said: “It was a tough year.

“When I left Bohemians I wasn’t able to sign for another club.

“I was in training with a Championship club, but the manager moved on so that was tough.

“You just have to keep your head down, keep grafting and your rewards will come.

“I spoke with the manager (Paul Hartley) and it was a no-brainer to come here.

“I was always impressed when I played against Cove Rangers in the past.

“They were always a good outfit, but to take that next step and go full-time is a big step.

“It is a good set-up and I’m looking forward to the season.

“It’s all there for us. The manager, the board and the players all have the same goal, which is to get back into the Championship.

“We will look to do that.”

Josh Kerr, left, celebrates after setting up Kyle Connell’s winner for Cove against Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Kerr impressed after coming on as a substitute with 30 minutes remaining at Glebe Park and Cove trailing 2-1.

The ex-Brighton and Airdrieonians player helped turn the game and provided the assist for Kyle Connell’s winner.

Kerr was deployed in the centre of midfield against Brechin, but will be happy to play wherever Paul Hartley decides.

He said: “I can play defence and midfield. If the gaffer wants to give me a set of gloves I’ll go in goals as well.

“As long as the team is playing well, I don’t mind where I’m playing.

“When I came on against Brechin, I just tried to drive the team on and get that little bit extra out of people.”

Josh Kerr celebrates with the Bohemians fans. Image: Shutterstock.

Cove have won their opening two games in Group C of the Viaplay Cup, but face a stern test on Tuesday evening when top-flight Livingston visit Balmoral Stadium.

Despite Livi being a couple of divisions above Cove, Kerr reckons it is a game his side can win.

He said: “These games have to mean something. It is a chance to start your season positively.

“We want to get into winning habits so we will approach the game positively and hopefully get the win.”

Three or four new additions required

Cove manager Hartley, meanwhile, remains keen to add to his squad as the start of the League One campaign on August 5 edges closer.

Kerr was one of three signings made on Friday night with Welsh left-back Jacob Jones and striker Dayshonne Golding also joining the club.

Hartley said: “It was pleasing to add the three players.

“Left-back had been a key area that we were trying to fill and we wanted another striker in that was a little bit different to what we have.

“Bringing Josh in gives us a player with versatility who can play in a number of positions and who has played at a good level.

“I still think we are three or four players short.”

Hartley has been encouraged by his side’s start to the season ahead of the visit of David Martindale’s Livi.

He added: “We have put ourselves in a nice position. We expect a tough game from Livingston.

“We are scoring goals and looking a threat in the final third, but there are things we can do better.

“We are only two games into the season so we just need to keep working hard.”