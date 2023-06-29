Mysterious, masked rapper M2 vows to put Aberdeen on the UK drill map

Mysterious, masked rapper M2 is determined to make Aberdeen a major player in the UK drill scene.

M2’s identity is unknown and is a closely guarded secret as the rapper wears a mask when he performs live.

The mask remains on when recording videos – only those closest to the rapper know who he is.

M2 is already beginning to make waves in the UK scene with recent track Local Shop released to acclaim.

The Granite City rapper is poised to become one of the biggest names in UK drill and has already been compared to Abra Cadabra from OFB and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Such is the air of mystery surrounding the rapper our interview is conducted via M2 phoning me on a withheld number.

M2 is an enigma, but one that is rapidly gaining a following.

On the secrecy regarding his identity, M2 explained: “I like my private life.

“I like going about my business without anyone recognising me or anyone interrupting my business.

“I’m not active on social media either although I have been told there have been positive comments about me – and hate comments.

“I don’t really care about hate comments as they only type it online. They can’t say it to my face.

“My music is my art. This is me.

“Whatever positive message anyone is able to take from it, that is good.”

Aberdeen on the UK drill map

M2 fans wonder who is behind the mask as the mysterious aura continues.

By hiding his face it becomes all about the music. Personality and identity become irrelevant.

Recent release Local Shop showcases M2’s unique style with hard-hitting lyrics and driving musical hook.

It is the follow up to debut Bambino as M2 is ready to take the UK drill scene by storm.

He also wants the drill, rap and grime scene in Aberdeen to receive national recognition for the talent within the city.

M2 explained: “I love Aberdeen but it seems like a lot of people look down on the city.

“I want to put Aberdeen on the map and hopefully give it a better name.

“When you hear of all the artists and musicians they never come to Aberdeen to perform.

“Hopefully I will be able to collaborate with some people and be able to bring some artists or personalities to Aberdeen.”

Mini-movie accompanies track

Local Shop is accompanied by a stunning music video that was shot and directed by Gary Melvo.

Aberdeen based Matty Lusher from Between The Lines Prod was also involved in the video which was shot on location in the Granite City.

The video perfectly captures the gritty, urban feel of M2’s music.

M2 said: “Local Shop displays more of my rapping talents, more of my talent.

“The video is a mini-movie.

“I had worked with Matty before on the video for Bambino.

“Everything I do, I just want to do the best I can.”

‘Just do whatever you want to do’

M2 had been writing and rapping for many years but finally began to record his material during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The rapper believes there are opportunities for drill artists in Aberdeen and Scotland.

His message to anyone considering writing or recording is to ignore the haters – and do it.

M2 said: “There are a lot of opportunities for drill artists in Aberdeen and Scotland but you have to go out and do it.

“If you want to do it you can’t listen to other people saying you can’t or blah, blah, blah.

“Just do whatever you want to.

“I have been writing for a very long time, about seven years really.

“I wrote down stuff but only began turning it into songs in 2020 when I started making music during lockdown.

“That’s what gave me the push to start releasing music.

“When I first started making music I just did it for myself as I liked the way it sounded.

“But a lot of people said the songs were good and I should release them.

“Or they asked for the songs and I can’t really give them.

“The only way I could do that was to release them.

“Now I want to get as big as I can and keep putting music out there regardless of whatever is going on.

“I have to keep doing this.”