Mysterious, masked rapper M2 vows to put Aberdeen on the UK drill map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mysterious, masked rapper M2 vows to put Aberdeen on the UK drill map

Enigmatic Aberdeen drill rapper M2's identity is a mystery as he performs in a mask

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen grime artist M2 releases track. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music
Aberdeen grime artist M2 releases track. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Mysterious, masked rapper M2 is determined to make Aberdeen a major player in the UK drill scene.

M2’s identity is unknown and is a closely guarded secret as the rapper wears a mask when he performs live.

The mask remains on when recording videos – only those closest to the rapper know who he is.

M2 is already beginning to make waves in the UK scene with recent track Local Shop released to acclaim.

The Granite City rapper is poised to become one of the biggest names in UK drill and has already been compared to Abra Cadabra from OFB and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Such is the air of mystery surrounding the rapper our interview is conducted via M2 phoning me on a withheld number.

M2 is an enigma, but one that is rapidly gaining a following.

Aberdeen grime artist M2 releases single. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

On the secrecy regarding his identity, M2 explained: “I like my private life.

“I like going about my business without anyone recognising me or anyone interrupting my business.

“I’m not active on social media either although I have been told there have been positive comments about me – and hate comments.

“I don’t really care about hate comments as they only type it online. They can’t say it to my face.

“My music is my art. This is me.

“Whatever positive message anyone is able to take from it, that is good.”

Aberdeen grime artist M2 in a scene from the video for debut release Bambino. Supplied by Cold Grey Music

Aberdeen on the UK drill map

M2 fans wonder who is behind the mask as the mysterious aura continues.

By hiding his face it becomes all about the music. Personality and identity become irrelevant.

Recent release Local Shop showcases M2’s unique style with hard-hitting lyrics and driving musical hook.

It is the follow up to debut Bambino as M2 is ready to take the UK drill scene by storm.

He also wants the drill, rap and grime scene in Aberdeen to receive national recognition for the talent within the city.

Mysterious Aberdeen drill rapper M2 (l) is making waves in the UK drill scene. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

M2 explained: “I love Aberdeen but it seems like a lot of people look down on the city.

“I want to put Aberdeen on the map and hopefully give it a better name.

“When you hear of all the artists and musicians they never come to Aberdeen to perform.

“Hopefully I will be able to collaborate with some people and be able to bring some artists or personalities to Aberdeen.”

Mini-movie accompanies track

Local Shop is accompanied by a stunning music video that was shot and directed by Gary Melvo.

Aberdeen based Matty Lusher from Between The Lines Prod was also involved in the video which was shot on location in the Granite City.

The video perfectly captures the gritty, urban feel of M2’s music.

M2 said: “Local Shop displays more of my rapping talents, more of my talent.

“The video is a mini-movie.

“I had worked with Matty before on the video for Bambino.

“Everything I do, I just want to do the best I can.”

‘Just do whatever you want to do’

M2 had been writing and rapping for many years but finally began to record his material during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The rapper believes there are opportunities for drill artists in Aberdeen and Scotland.

His message to anyone considering writing or recording is to ignore the haters – and do it.

Aberdeen drill artist M2 in front of a drone during filming for his music video. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

M2 said: “There are a lot of opportunities for drill artists in Aberdeen and Scotland but you have to go out and do it.

“If you want to do it you can’t listen to other people saying you can’t or blah, blah, blah.

“Just do whatever you want to.

“I have been writing for a very long time, about seven years really.

“I wrote down stuff but only began turning it into songs in 2020 when I started making music during lockdown.

“That’s what gave me the push to start releasing music.

“When I first started making music I just did it for myself as I liked the way it sounded.

“But a lot of people said the songs were good and I should release them.

“Or they asked for the songs and I can’t really give them.

“The only way I could do that was to release them.

“Now I want to get as big as I can and keep putting music out there regardless of whatever is going on.

“I have to keep doing this.”

 

 

 

More from Press and Journal

A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg say they are planning to take part in a cage fight
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry
Josh Meekings, who played for the Caley Jags from 2011 to 2017.
Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is 'no-brainer' for Caley Thistle
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie
Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire