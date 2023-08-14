Attention aspiring guitar heroes- Aberdeen rockers Atomic Mother offer opportunity to win customised axe

Aberdeen band Atomic Mother have offered the opportunity for aspiring rock heroes to win a unique guitar and play with the band onstage.

The search for the next Jimi Hendrix or Jimmy Page is on – with a fantastic guitar that has had £600 worth of upgrade work up for grabs.

Formed in 2018 five piece Atomic Mother have organised the competition to promote new single All Systems Go.

Aspiring axe stars must download a backing track from the band’s Facebook page.

The challenge is then on to record the best guitar thrashing and solos to the track before sending it on to the band.

Atomic Mother will choose the two best guitarists who will then be invited to play with the hard rockers at their album launch at OGV Podium on September 15.

It will then be up to the audience to decide.

Whoever receives the loudest cheer goes home with the guitar.

Singer Tyler Booth said: “With this competition we wanted to do something a little different.

“Something that we have not seen any band at our level do before.

“It’s also a cool way to give back to all those fans who have listened to us through the years.

“We put a guitar into RamJam Music Co in Aberdeen and they did around £600 of work on it.

“They re-fretted the guitar and put in their own pick-ups.

“A lot of work has been done including rewiring and it sounds absolutely great.”

‘We are going to let the crowd decide’

Videos of playing along to the backing track should be uploaded to the band’s Facebook page with Atomic Mother and RamJam Music Co tagged.

Alternatively the video can be emailed to atomicmotheruk@gmail.com.

Tyler explained: “One of our tunes can be downloaded and you can then put a solo over the backing track.

“We will pick two finalists who have provided the solos we think are the best.

“They will then play with us at OGV Podium in September at our album release show.

“We are basically just going to let the crowd decide who should take the guitar home that night.”

🚨GUITAR PLAYERS🚨 Do you want to win a FREE guitar? Can you shred better than Max? Check Facebook to see how to win a custom tele, fully kitted out by RamJam Music Co. In Aberdeen! Over £500 of work has gone into this bad boy to promote our next single ‘All Systems Go’! pic.twitter.com/y9MV0F9OWN — Atomic Mother (@atomicmotheruk) July 29, 2023

Signing for city’s Fat Hippy Records

Atomic Mother recently signed to influential Aberdeen based record label Fat Hippy Records.

The guitar giveaway is an ingenious method of promoting their second single on Fat Hippy – All Systems Go.

Last month the band released track Touchdown on the label.

Founded by Tom Simmonds who also runs Captain Tom’s studio, Fat Hippy Records has been a key component in the Aberdeen music for more than two decades.

Tyler said: “We were good friends with bands on the Fat Hippy roster already such as The Ruckus, The Sun Day and David Angus.

“It’s really great to be part of Fat Hippy now knowing everything the label does for the Aberdeen music scene.

“Fat Hippy has such a long standing history with Aberdeen music so it is exciting to be part of that.

“We were speaking Tom at Fat Hippy and we all agreed that we want to make a go of this.

“It started as a hobby for a bit of fun.

“However since signing for Fat Hippy Records and with their encouragement and support we want to go as far as we can.”

Album ‘Slugger’ set for release

Fat Hippy Records recently celebrated a 25 year anniversary.

The label acted as a launch pad for Granite City bands such as Driveblind, Cold Years and The X-Certs who went on to secure major success.

Hard hitting, riff driven rock behemoth Atomic Mother are Tyler, Sean Fernie (guitar), Max Anderson (guitar), Ollie Middleton (bass) and Pavlos Karageorgiades (drums).

Tracks All Systems Go and Touchdown are early tasters for album Slugger, recorded in Edinburgh. which is set for release next month.

The show where the guitar will be won, at OGV Podium on September 15, is the launch party for the album.

Tyler explained: “Half the album was recorded in 2019 just before the coronarivus lockdown.

“We recorded five tracks and released them as an EP under a previous band name.

“Due to covid nothing really happened with that.

“Now we have those five tracks and another six which we are putting out on a full album.”