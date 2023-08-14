Attention aspiring guitar heroes- Aberdeen rockers Atomic Mother offer opportunity to win customised axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attention aspiring guitar heroes- Aberdeen rockers Atomic Mother offer opportunity to win customised axe

Are you the next Jim Hendrix, Jimmy Page or Keith Richards? Download a video of your riff shredding and solos to be in with the chance of wining a unique guitar courtesy of Aberdeen hard rockers Atomic Mother.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen rock band Atomic Mother have launched a unique competition to promote their new single. Image: Atomic Mother

Aberdeen band Atomic Mother have offered the opportunity for aspiring rock heroes to win a unique guitar and play with the band onstage.

The search for the next Jimi Hendrix or Jimmy Page is on – with a fantastic guitar that has had £600 worth of upgrade work up for grabs.

Formed in 2018 five piece Atomic Mother have organised the competition to promote new single All Systems Go.

Aspiring axe stars must download a backing track from the band’s Facebook page.

The challenge is then on to record the best guitar thrashing and solos to the track before sending it on to the band.

Atomic Mother will choose the two best guitarists who will then be invited to play with the hard rockers at their album launch at OGV Podium on September 15.

It will then be up to the audience to decide.

Whoever receives the loudest cheer goes home with the guitar.

Aberdeen hard rockers Atomic Mother pictured at Captain Tom’s studio. Image: Atomic Mother

Singer Tyler Booth said: “With this competition we wanted to do something a little different.

“Something that we have not seen any band at our level do before.

“It’s also a cool way to give back to all those fans who have listened to us through the years.

“We put a guitar into RamJam Music Co in Aberdeen and they did around £600 of work on it.

“They re-fretted the guitar and put in their own pick-ups.

“A lot of work has been done  including rewiring and it sounds absolutely great.”

The guitar that aspiring riff stars can win in Atomic Mother’s competition. Image: Atomic Mother

‘We are going to let the crowd decide’

Videos of playing along to the backing track should be uploaded to the band’s Facebook page with Atomic Mother and RamJam Music Co tagged.

Alternatively the video can be emailed to atomicmotheruk@gmail.com.

Aberdeen band Atomic Mother have released new single All Systems Go. Image: Atomic Mother

Tyler explained: “One of our tunes can be downloaded and you can then put a solo over the backing track.

“We will pick two finalists who have provided the solos we think are the best.

“They will then play with us at OGV Podium in September at our album release show.

“We are basically just going to let the crowd decide who should take the guitar home that night.”

Signing for city’s Fat Hippy Records

Atomic Mother recently signed to influential Aberdeen based record label Fat Hippy Records.

The guitar giveaway is an ingenious method of promoting their second single on Fat Hippy – All Systems Go.

Last month the band released track Touchdown on the label.

Founded by Tom Simmonds who also runs Captain Tom’s studio, Fat Hippy Records has been a key component in the Aberdeen music for more than two decades.

Tyler said: “We were good friends with bands on the Fat Hippy roster already such as The Ruckus, The Sun Day and David Angus.

“It’s really great to be part of Fat Hippy now knowing everything the label does for the Aberdeen music scene.

“Fat Hippy has such a long standing history with Aberdeen music so it is exciting to be part of that.

“We were speaking Tom at Fat Hippy and we all agreed that we want to make a go of this.

“It started as a hobby for a bit of fun.

“However since signing for Fat Hippy Records and with their encouragement and support we want to go as far as we can.”

Atomic Mother playing live at Tunnels in Aberdeen. Image: Atomic Mother

Album ‘Slugger’ set for release

Fat Hippy Records recently celebrated a 25 year anniversary.

The label acted as a launch pad for Granite City bands such as Driveblind, Cold Years and The X-Certs who went on to secure major success.

Hard hitting, riff driven rock behemoth Atomic Mother are Tyler, Sean Fernie (guitar), Max Anderson (guitar), Ollie Middleton (bass) and Pavlos Karageorgiades (drums).

Tracks All Systems Go and Touchdown are early tasters for album Slugger, recorded in Edinburgh. which is set for release next month.

The show where the guitar will be won, at OGV Podium on September 15, is the launch party for the album.

Tyler explained: “Half the album was recorded in 2019 just before the coronarivus lockdown.

“We recorded five tracks and released them as an EP under a previous band name.

“Due to covid nothing really happened with that.

“Now we have those five tracks and another six which we are putting out on a full album.”

