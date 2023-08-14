Sir Keir Starmer accused of ‘snubbing north-east again’ on Scotland trip

Sir Keir Starmer is facing criticism for failing to visit the north-east to discuss his controversial oil and gas plans two months after a major backlash for announcing energy policy in Edinburgh.

The Labour leader was back in the central belt to meet drinks industry figures in the capital on Monday, before an expected stop on the Rutherglen and Hamilton West campaign trail on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday, he claimed anyone trying to find division between Scottish and UK Labour will have a “long, long search”.

But the party north and south of the border has expressed different positions in recent months, particularly around the two-child benefit cap and gender reform.

Sir Keir is also facing pressure from his own party colleagues in Aberdeen to meet industry figures in the city after a major backlash over his energy strategy.

The plans, unveiled two months ago, suggest a ban on future oil and gas licences with investment instead targeted towards cleaner energy.

It is understood the Labour leader still intends to meet his promise to visit the north-east “this summer”.

The message to Aberdeen is very clear. It’s drop dead as far as he’s concerned. – Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett

His position is in stark contrast to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said he plans to “max out” North Sea oil and gas development while on a visit to the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead last month.

‘Scandalous’

Former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council Barney Crockett sensationally quit the party in June over Sir Keir’s oil and gas strategy.

On Sir Keir’s decision not to visit the north-east this week, he said: “The message to Aberdeen is very clear. It’s drop dead as far as he’s concerned.

“The people of Aberdeen and the north-east deserve answers. It’s scandalous that he has been avoiding Aberdeen for so long.”

Douglas Lumsden, Tory energy spokesman, said it is “no surprise Keir Starmer has snubbed the north-east again”.

“Locally, Labour supporters will be relieved that he’s decided to stay away”, the north-east MSP added.

“The last time he made a proclamation, safely holed up in the central belt, it rocked tens of thousands of North Sea oil and gas jobs.

“Contrast that with Rishi Sunak’s pledge at St Fergus, that the north east remains firmly at the centre of UK energy strategy.”

‘Focus’ on by-election

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, said his party is simply focused on winning the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

The party hope to overturn the SNP’s 50,000 vote majority as part of their bid to win the next general election.

The vote was triggered after constituents voted to remove serving MP, Margaret Ferrier, after she broke Covid rules.

He said: “All our focus is there. It’s between SNP and Labour. The Tories are not interested. They should be sending their prime minister there.”

Cllr Malik added: “Sir Keir will definitely make the trip to the north-east.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has previously defended his party’s energy strategy, claiming it would deliver “jobs and investment” for the city.

Speaking after the launch, he said Labour’s plan would make Britain a “clean energy superpower” – leading to more jobs, lower bills, energy security and climate leadership.

He insisted there will be “no cliff-edge” when it comes to the oil and gas sector, with the industry to play a “vital role” in the UK’s economy for “decades to come”.