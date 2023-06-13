Review: Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap continues to thrill 70 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap continues to thrill 70 years on

Sonja Rasmussen saw the 70th anniversary tour of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The Mousetrap - the world's longest running play - is currently on at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image Supplied: Aberdeen Performing Arts
The Mousetrap - the world's longest running play - is currently on at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image Supplied: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Sonja Rasmussen

With perfect timing – just as summer arrives in the north-east – theatre-goers feel the chill of a mansion house cut off on a snowy night, setting the scene for one of our favourite murder mysteries.

The Mousetrap is celebrating its 70th year in the West End, where it has become a must-see for London tourists.

Now its national tour has arrived in Aberdeen, and is proving just as popular. The Mousetrap is playing to well-sold houses for its entire run here. Its reputation obviously goes before it.

Performed on a sumptuous wood-panelled set, complete with burning fire, mantlepiece and stair which curves upwards offstage, not much has changed about this production since it first opened in 1952.

Grange Hill and The Bill star Todd Carty plays Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap. Image: Matt Crockett/Aberdeen Performing Arts

Cast relishing being part of iconic show

As the guests arrive in a blizzard, the howling wind and snow-covered hats and coats cast a chill over the action, while a wind machine and sound effect every time the window opens seems to blow gusts into the audience – or perhaps I just imagined that.

As a familiar yet strange array of characters batten down the hatches against the weather, a policeman arrives to look into the murder of a woman in London that afternoon.

Against the eerie melody of Three Blind Mice, the drama unfolds, red herring after red herring, keeping you guessing right to the end.

Catherine Shipton – who played Duffy in Casualty – takes on the role of Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap. Image: Matt Crockett/Aberdeen Performing Arts

Todd Carty, who played Tucker Jenkins from Grange Hill, is hardly recognisable as the blustering Major, and is clearly loving getting his teeth into the iconic role.

Catherine Shipton, who played Duffy in Casualty, was the tough old spinster Mrs Boyle, and Shaun McCourt brought some lighter moments in the role of Christopher Wren, perfectly balanced by the strange latecomer to the party Mr Paravicini, played by Steven Elliott.

As The Mousetrap draws to its conclusion, all the threads pulled together, this first-night audience was sworn to secrecy, as have the 70 years of audiences who have gone before.

I could tell you whodunnit, but then I’d have to kill you – so you’ll just have to go and see it for yourself.

The Mousetrap runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday.

