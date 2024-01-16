Review: Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay shines in lead role in Pretty Woman at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay shines in lead role in Pretty Woman at HMT

Fraserburgh's Elly Jay brought her own sense of sparkling sass to the role of Vivian Ward.

Elly Jay as Vivian Ward and Oliver Saville as Edward in Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Elly Jay retuned to perform at His Majesty's Theatre for the first time since she was 11 years old in Pretty Woman. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Lottie Hood

When a show ends with a standing ovation of happy clappers and rowdy sing-along, you are doing something right.

It is simply the effect of a night of downright hilarity, dreamy dancing and bright talent with Pretty Woman – The Musical in Aberdeen.

And the crammed audience in His Majesty’s Theatre loved it.

Turning up in the middle of a snowstorm, it was clear those attending were ready for a night of feel-good music and keen to celebrate a Fraserburgh quine’s homecoming.

One leading lady who did not just deliver but made a beloved character her own.

Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay makes Vivian her own

Like the 1990 cult classic film Pretty Woman, the show follows rich entrepreneur Edward Lewis who hires Vivian Ward, a prostitute, to accompany him to social events.

However, things get complicated when they develop feelings for each other.

It is a morally grey romcom that half the world quickly fell in love with and continues to shine long after questions of distaste have been raised by critics.

Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Elly Jay plays leading lady Vivian Ward. Image: Pretty Woman the Musical.

Many would say its legacy is a hard act to follow but the show – directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell – retained the must-have moments from the production while still creating something new.

North-east actress, Elly Jay’s, Vivian embodies the beloved qualities we know and love but with some added hilarious quirks and an extra dollop of endearing.

Add in a good bit of sass and some powerful renditions and the audience was left cheering curly-haired Vivian on as she goes from self-doubting to frizz-free, confident and a woman very much in love.

Olivier Savile as Edward and Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman - The Musical Aberdeen.
Elly and Oliver were a joy to watch. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Elly and the talented Oliver Savile who plays Edward display an easy on-stage chemistry while Oliver’s well-delivered solos throughout highlight Edward’s tender growing affection towards Vivian.

Hilarious unlikely duo

Annell Odartey, who portrays Vivian’s best friend Kit De Luca, also certainly played a memorable performance and did not pull any punches in the vocal range department.

It would not be the same giggle-inducing production however without Ore Oduba and Noah Harrison.

Playing Happy Man and hotel manager Mr Thompson, Ore’s ability to never stray far from the action while adding in a few smooth musical scores and dance numbers made him a dazzling and comic watch.

Paired with the expressive and spritely Noah as Giulio the bell boy, the actors made for hilarious partners in crime and ballroom dancing.

Pretty Woman - The Musical on tour.
Bold silhouettes and coloured lighting help to create dramatic Hollywood-like backdrops in Pretty Woman – The Musical Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Especially with the additional sprinkle of Strictly Come Dancing gags in a nod to Ore’s glittering 2016 victory.

Under colourful lighting and dramatic silhouettes and with a great range of fabulous costumes, props and music all pulled off by a talented cast, Pretty Woman – The Musical was an effortless evening of feel-good fun.

Something which was reflected by the thunderous appreciation at the curtain call with Elly’s bow followed by a special north-east round of applause.

Pretty Woman – The Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, January 20. Click here to book tickets.

