Review: Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay shines in lead role in Pretty Woman at HMT

When a show ends with a standing ovation of happy clappers and rowdy sing-along, you are doing something right.

It is simply the effect of a night of downright hilarity, dreamy dancing and bright talent with Pretty Woman – The Musical in Aberdeen.

And the crammed audience in His Majesty’s Theatre loved it.

Turning up in the middle of a snowstorm, it was clear those attending were ready for a night of feel-good music and keen to celebrate a Fraserburgh quine’s homecoming.

One leading lady who did not just deliver but made a beloved character her own.

Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay makes Vivian her own

Like the 1990 cult classic film Pretty Woman, the show follows rich entrepreneur Edward Lewis who hires Vivian Ward, a prostitute, to accompany him to social events.

However, things get complicated when they develop feelings for each other.

It is a morally grey romcom that half the world quickly fell in love with and continues to shine long after questions of distaste have been raised by critics.

Many would say its legacy is a hard act to follow but the show – directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell – retained the must-have moments from the production while still creating something new.

North-east actress, Elly Jay’s, Vivian embodies the beloved qualities we know and love but with some added hilarious quirks and an extra dollop of endearing.

Add in a good bit of sass and some powerful renditions and the audience was left cheering curly-haired Vivian on as she goes from self-doubting to frizz-free, confident and a woman very much in love.

Elly and the talented Oliver Savile who plays Edward display an easy on-stage chemistry while Oliver’s well-delivered solos throughout highlight Edward’s tender growing affection towards Vivian.

Hilarious unlikely duo

Annell Odartey, who portrays Vivian’s best friend Kit De Luca, also certainly played a memorable performance and did not pull any punches in the vocal range department.

It would not be the same giggle-inducing production however without Ore Oduba and Noah Harrison.

Playing Happy Man and hotel manager Mr Thompson, Ore’s ability to never stray far from the action while adding in a few smooth musical scores and dance numbers made him a dazzling and comic watch.

Paired with the expressive and spritely Noah as Giulio the bell boy, the actors made for hilarious partners in crime and ballroom dancing.

Especially with the additional sprinkle of Strictly Come Dancing gags in a nod to Ore’s glittering 2016 victory.

Under colourful lighting and dramatic silhouettes and with a great range of fabulous costumes, props and music all pulled off by a talented cast, Pretty Woman – The Musical was an effortless evening of feel-good fun.

Something which was reflected by the thunderous appreciation at the curtain call with Elly’s bow followed by a special north-east round of applause.

