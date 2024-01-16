Former Aberdeen nightclub owner on brink of administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former Aberdeen nightclub owner on brink of administration

The firm behind Atik said tough conditions had particularly affected some of its "larger nightclubs".

By Kelly Wilson
A photo of the nightclub Atik in Aberdeen.
Former Atik nightclub in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

The operator of a former Aberdeen nightclub is planning on bringing in administrators as it struggles with “inflation busting rises”.

Rekom, which owned Atik in the city’s Bridge Place, said the last year had been a challenging time for the industry.

It said that tough conditions had particularly affected some of its “larger nightclubs”.

A notice of intention to appoint administrators “for a number of companies within the group” had been filed on Monday, it said.

Aberdeen Atik history

Party venue Atik announced in May last year it was taking “a wee break” over the summer months but never reopened.

It was seen as a nightclub of choice for partiers of all ages – with hundreds of students often flocking to the venue for the Skite Wednesdays.

The club was well-known for hosting Under’s Rave and for its three illuminated dancefloors offering a variety of music.

Aura Nightclub in Aberdeen.
The Aura nightclub has been completely transformed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The city centre venue, in Bridge Place, has a long entertainment history as it has been welcoming partygoers since 1898.

Opening as the Palace Theatre, it was then renovated and turned into a cinema in 1931, before becoming the Palace Ballroom in 1959 and then the Fusion Nightclub in 1976.

Prior to Liquid opening at the venue in 2003, the club was also known as Ritzy’s, Bonkers and the Palace, with Institute opening in 2012 and Atik a few years later.

Aura nightclub, owned by Tony Cochrane, opened after a £400,000 refurbishment in September last year.

Cost-of-living pressures

Rekom, which operates around 35 clubs in the UK, admitted last year that its nightclubs were struggling because of poor midweek trading that was usually driven by students.

In a statement, Peter Marks, chairman of the firm, said the notice gives the business “breathing space and protection” to work with lenders, landlords and other stakeholders on a potential restructuring plan.

As well as cost-of-living pressures on its customers, the firm said that it had seen surges in its costs and expected more difficulty down the road following a rise in the minimum wage during the government’s latest autumn statement.

Rekom said this meant it needed to find an extra £2 million in wages.

Mr Marks said this “led to us having to accept that the group cannot continue in its current structure”.

“We must go through this restructure to be able to come out stronger for the future,” he said.

“For any venues that may not continue as part of Rekom UK, we will do our best to find new owners and save jobs.”

The business had been run as Deltic Group before it fell into administration in late 2020 following the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and was bought by Scandinavian nightclub operator Rekom.

Rekom also owns several bars and clubs in Denmark, Norway and Finland, which it has said won’t be affected.

More from Business

More than two in five people believe their household financial situation will get worse in the year ahead, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Nick Ansell/PA)
43% of adults ‘expect household finances to get worse this year’
Don Johnstone in Inverness.
New Inverness food and drink festival to play 'pivotal' role in boosting businesses
The average quoted price of motor insurance jumped by 67.2% in the year to November, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Quoted motor insurance premiums have jumped by 67.2% annually – index
Card Factory saw ‘strong’ sales over Christmas (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Strong Christmas trading boosts Card Factory profits
THG has announced a deal with Holland & Barrett (PA)
THG seals deal with Holland & Barrett as it stays on track to meet…
Rich Ricci was previously Bob Diamond’s lieutenant at Barclays (Tim Goode/PA)
Panmure Gordon and Liberum agree tie-up to be led by Rich Ricci
Wage growth in the UK has slowed to the lowest rate for 10 months (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK wage growth falls sharply, raising hopes of interest rates cuts on horizon
The telecoms firm will use Microsoft’s generative AI, digital and cloud services (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Vodafone to use Microsoft generative AI after signing £1.2bn deal
Ocado said prices rose 5.4% on average year-on-year across its products in the three months to November 26 (Ocado/PA)
Ocado sees return to annual earnings as sales leap
Wage growth has slowed sharply in the UK and there are further signs that the jobs market is cooling, according to official figures (James Manning/PA)
Wage growth cools further but still outstripping inflation – ONS