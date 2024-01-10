‘I’ll be a bit emotional’: Poignant return to HMT for Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay as she takes the lead in Pretty Woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll be a bit emotional’: Poignant return to HMT for Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay as she takes the lead in Pretty Woman

Elly Jay is stepping in to play Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman - The Musical for several weeks of the tour and has a few mixed emotions about being back at HMT.

Elly Jay smiling in a red dress playing Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman the Musical while her co-star playing Edward places a necklace on her.
Elly Jay is starring in the lead role as Vivian Ward when the musical arrives in Aberdeen. Image: Pretty Woman the Musical.
By Lottie Hood

Since joining the cast of Pretty Woman – The Musical, Fraserburgh actress Elly Jay has faced quite a few sink-or-swim moments.

Originally she was cast as a second cover for leading lady Vivian Ward and a swing – a performer who steps in if an ensemble member is unable to go on stage.

But after a bug hit several cast members in 2022, Elly made two West End debuts at the Savoy Theatre in London in one week.

First as part of the ensemble and then a few days later as Vivian – played by Julia Roberts in the beloved 1990 film – with only a few hours notice. 

fraserburgh west end
Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman – The Musical on the West End.

The high-stake trend continued at the end of the year when Elly was asked to cover Kit De Luca, Vivian’s best friend, again with a few hours to spare.

Despite the last-minute thrusts into the limelight and performing in front of thousands in London, Elly admits it is Aberdeen she is most nervous about.

Grateful to be performing in Pretty Woman in Aberdeen

For four weeks when Pretty Woman – The Musical is touring Aberdeen, Hull and Liverpool, she is again stepping into Vivian’s shiny knee-high boots while her co-star Amber Davies is on Dancing on Ice.

“There’s just been something with this contract that things just keep landing at my feet,” Elly said. “I couldn’t be any more thankful for every single opportunity that I have been given.

Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in the famous black knee-high boots and blond bob sitting on a bench in Pretty Woman the Musical coming to Aberdeen.
Elly Jay in the famous knee-high boots similar to those modelled by Julia Roberts in the film. Image: Pretty Woman the Musical

“I’m extremely grateful it’s landed on Aberdeen. The timing of it’s impeccable.”

Excited to see her perform, friends have been texting after spotting Elly’s face on a poster – something which the north-east actress was thrilled about – outside His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT).

“It’s exciting literally the whole town wants to come,” she added.

“My first dance teacher has booked a bus for all their students to come. It’s heartwarming to know people want to come and watch.”

Elly Jay on the poster for Pretty Woman - The Musical, coming to aberdeen
Elly Jay said it was a dream come true to be on the poster for part of the tour with co-stars Oliver Savile and Ore Oduba. Image: Pretty Woman – The Musical/ Oliver Rosser

Special memories at HMT may prompt a few tears

However, the former pupil of Fraserburgh Academy admitted feeling a mix of emotions ahead of her hometown performance.

While the thought of performing in front of a room with familiar faces makes her nervous, it is her last memory in HMT a young teen that is foremost in her mind.

Performing at HMT for the International Youth Festival Aberdeen as a 14-year-old, it was the last time her mum saw her on stage before she died.

Elly Jay as a young child with her mum smiling at the camera.
Elly Jay when she was young with her mum. Image: Elly Jay.

She said: “My mum was really sick at the time and she managed to muster up and come and see me. That was the last venue she ever saw me perform in.

“To start with it will be (difficult) but once I’m in the zone I’ll be fine. It’s just the bows, I’ll be a bit emotional with the bows.”

Just want to make dad proud

And she will not be the only one.

Due to the various wigs she wears as Vivian, at times Elly said she becomes her mum’s double. Something her family struggled with when first watching her debut.

This time, her ardent supporter and gran said she was looking forward to enjoying it sob-free.

elly in a brunnette wig
Elly said she looked just like her mum when she put on Vivian’s wig. Image: Elly Jay.

However, it might be a different story for her dad who missed seeing her as the leading lady.

She said: “He’s not seen me yet so I think he’ll maybe get a bit emotional and he doesn’t get emotional.

“I’ve just tried to make him proud as much as I would make my mum proud.”

Pretty Woman – The Musical

After getting plenty of opportunities to perform as cover, Elly said she has been able to develop her own Vivian.

“I feel like I resonate with her quite a bit,” she added.

“She’s quite stern but cheeky and sassy so I do feel like there are hints of me throughout my Vivian as well.

Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in a blue dress for Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Elly Jay said she sees part of herself in Vivian’s character. Image: Pretty Woman – The Musical

“She knows exactly what she wants but she just needs to be given the opportunities and time to blossom throughout it.”

One of her favourite moments is the fast-paced argument scene and then the big “powerhouse number” called I Can’t Go Back.

Elly added: “Everybody comes in expecting the musical is going to be like the movie and it is but there are quite a few good changes throughout it to make it more musical.

“Everybody leaves knowing they’ve had a really good night.”

For those not wanting to miss Elly playing Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman – The Musical at HMT in Aberdeen from Monday January 15 to Saturday January 20, book tickets here.

