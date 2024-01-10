‘I’ll be a bit emotional’: Poignant return to HMT for Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay as she takes the lead in Pretty Woman

Since joining the cast of Pretty Woman – The Musical, Fraserburgh actress Elly Jay has faced quite a few sink-or-swim moments.

Originally she was cast as a second cover for leading lady Vivian Ward and a swing – a performer who steps in if an ensemble member is unable to go on stage.

But after a bug hit several cast members in 2022, Elly made two West End debuts at the Savoy Theatre in London in one week.

First as part of the ensemble and then a few days later as Vivian – played by Julia Roberts in the beloved 1990 film – with only a few hours notice.

The high-stake trend continued at the end of the year when Elly was asked to cover Kit De Luca, Vivian’s best friend, again with a few hours to spare.

Despite the last-minute thrusts into the limelight and performing in front of thousands in London, Elly admits it is Aberdeen she is most nervous about.

Grateful to be performing in Pretty Woman in Aberdeen

For four weeks when Pretty Woman – The Musical is touring Aberdeen, Hull and Liverpool, she is again stepping into Vivian’s shiny knee-high boots while her co-star Amber Davies is on Dancing on Ice.

“There’s just been something with this contract that things just keep landing at my feet,” Elly said. “I couldn’t be any more thankful for every single opportunity that I have been given.

“I’m extremely grateful it’s landed on Aberdeen. The timing of it’s impeccable.”

Excited to see her perform, friends have been texting after spotting Elly’s face on a poster – something which the north-east actress was thrilled about – outside His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT).

“It’s exciting literally the whole town wants to come,” she added.

“My first dance teacher has booked a bus for all their students to come. It’s heartwarming to know people want to come and watch.”

Special memories at HMT may prompt a few tears

However, the former pupil of Fraserburgh Academy admitted feeling a mix of emotions ahead of her hometown performance.

While the thought of performing in front of a room with familiar faces makes her nervous, it is her last memory in HMT a young teen that is foremost in her mind.

Performing at HMT for the International Youth Festival Aberdeen as a 14-year-old, it was the last time her mum saw her on stage before she died.

She said: “My mum was really sick at the time and she managed to muster up and come and see me. That was the last venue she ever saw me perform in.

“To start with it will be (difficult) but once I’m in the zone I’ll be fine. It’s just the bows, I’ll be a bit emotional with the bows.”

Just want to make dad proud

And she will not be the only one.

Due to the various wigs she wears as Vivian, at times Elly said she becomes her mum’s double. Something her family struggled with when first watching her debut.

This time, her ardent supporter and gran said she was looking forward to enjoying it sob-free.

However, it might be a different story for her dad who missed seeing her as the leading lady.

She said: “He’s not seen me yet so I think he’ll maybe get a bit emotional and he doesn’t get emotional.

“I’ve just tried to make him proud as much as I would make my mum proud.”

Pretty Woman – The Musical

After getting plenty of opportunities to perform as cover, Elly said she has been able to develop her own Vivian.

“I feel like I resonate with her quite a bit,” she added.

“She’s quite stern but cheeky and sassy so I do feel like there are hints of me throughout my Vivian as well.

“She knows exactly what she wants but she just needs to be given the opportunities and time to blossom throughout it.”

One of her favourite moments is the fast-paced argument scene and then the big “powerhouse number” called I Can’t Go Back.

Elly added: “Everybody comes in expecting the musical is going to be like the movie and it is but there are quite a few good changes throughout it to make it more musical.

“Everybody leaves knowing they’ve had a really good night.”

For those not wanting to miss Elly playing Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman – The Musical at HMT in Aberdeen from Monday January 15 to Saturday January 20, book tickets here.