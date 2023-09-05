Actor Kevin McKidd delights customers at bakers and pub in north-east on trip home

North-east native Kevin McKidd has been surprising and delighting shoppers while on a trip back to his homeland.

The Elgin-born actor, who is now a US citizen, got his big break as Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting and is best known for playing Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy.

In the last week he has been delighting shoppers at JG Ross in Inverurie and diners at the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.

Kevin McKidd posed with staff at the Inverurie bakers and chatted with customers at the Findhorn pub.

The visit to JG Ross prompted the firm to ask who their most famous customer may have been, accompanied by photos of Princess Anne and Billy Connolly.

His most recent role was a homecoming in the crime thriller series Six Four, which was set in Edinburgh and Glasgow and premiered earlier this year. It is available to watch online on ITV HERE.