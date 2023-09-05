Actor Kevin McKidd delights customers at bakers and pub in north-east on trip home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actor Kevin McKidd delights customers at bakers and pub in north-east on trip home

The Trainspotting and Grey's Anatomy star has been spotted in Inverurie and Findhorn.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Kevin McKidd with his thumbs up outside the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.
Kevin McKidd outside the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn. Image: Kimberley Inn/Facebook

North-east native Kevin McKidd has been surprising and delighting shoppers while on a trip back to his homeland.

The Elgin-born actor, who is now a US citizen, got his big break as Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting and is best known for playing Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy.

In the last week he has been delighting shoppers at JG Ross in Inverurie and diners at the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.

Kevin McKidd posed with staff at the Inverurie bakers and chatted with customers at the Findhorn pub.

The visit to JG Ross prompted the firm to ask who their most famous customer may have been, accompanied by photos of Princess Anne and Billy Connolly.

His most recent role was a homecoming in the crime thriller series Six Four, which was set in Edinburgh and Glasgow and premiered earlier this year. It is available to watch online on ITV HERE.

Today we welcomed Hollywood star, Kevin McKidd to our Highclere shop.#trainspotting #greysanatomy #inverurie

Posted by J.G. Ross (Bakers) Limited on Friday, 1 September 2023

 

More from TV & Film

Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX (ITV)
ITV confirms Love Island: All Stars edition to launch in 2024
Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
This Morning battles to retain best daytime crown at National Television Awards
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)
Davina McCall: The hint of love is better than sexual moments on TV
Amy Hart has announced that she is engaged (PA/Yui Mok)
Love Island’s Amy Hart ‘so happy’ as she announces engagement
Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond film an outdoor segment for This Morning at BBC Studioworks on the first day back after the summer break. It is expected that a rotating line-up of presenters will sit alongside Willoughby following Phillip Schofield’s departure (Lucy North/PA)
This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond show united front before NTAs
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC (BBC)
Play about Diana’s Panorama interview to use ‘limited amount of quotes’
Salim Daw, who has portrayed Mohamed Al Fayed on The Crown. (Belinday Jiao)
The Crown actor Salim Daw speaks of deep sadness at Al Fayed’s death
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark shares health update on mother after her ‘bad fall’
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said Just Stop Oil’s protests help draw attention to the issue (PA)
Climate activists hailed by Fearnley-Whittingstall for ‘putting liberty at risk’
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has previously said he worries about his ‘general decrepitude’ as he joins Strictly (Yui Mok/PA)
Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Strictly will not mean I’m less serious with interviewees

Conversation