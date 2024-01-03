The Traitors: Meet Tracey the clairvoyant and Evie the veterinary nurse as Inverness contestants among 22 competing for £120k prize

Two Inverness women are set to compete in the new series of The Traitors.

Veterinary nurse Evie and clairvoyant Tracey are among the 22 contestants vying for the prize pot of up to £120,000.

Among the contestants are ‘Traitors’ whose job is to secretly murder players without getting caught – while the others try to detect who they are and eliminate them in a bid to survive to the end and win the cash.

The show is presented by Claudia Winkleman and was filmed at Ardross Castle in Alness.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two Inverness contestants.

Evie says she’d be an ‘amazing’ Traitor

Evie, 29, is a veterinary nurse who was an avid watcher of the first series and since it was being filmed locally, there was a lot of buzz about the show at her work.

Being in her last year of her 20s, Evie is committed to doing 30 things she had never done before she turned 30.

In 2023, she ran the Edinburgh Marathon, but does she have the endurance to survive amongst The Traitors?

She said: “I’m fun. I know people that say ‘I’m fun’ aren’t usually fun but I do think I’m fun. I think I’ve got a lot of energy to put towards the missions.

“I also think I look like a Faithful.

“If I got cast as a traitor, I think I’d be amazing. Although watching my acting might be funny.”

Evie says she wants to be a traitor as she looks like a Faithful, which may help convince people of her innocence.

She is also an outdoor person and says she has a good poker face, which will certainly come in handy given the nature of the game.

When asked what she would spend the prize money on if she won, she said: “Well, because I’m in animal charity work, I want to move to a different location, have a small holding and rescue a bunch of animals.

“Working in the SSPCA, there’s so many animals that need to be homed and at this point, I already have two dogs from them, I had a snake and I’ve had a hamster, but I think I would really love to set something up that was a bit more permanent. ”

Clairvoyant Tracey to ‘trust her gut’ on The Traitors

Tracey, a 58-year-old sonographer who also moonlights as a clairvoyant, said she was “addicted” to the first series and was enthralled by the psychology of the game.

In addition to being a sonographer she is also a clairvoyant, but does she have a sixth sense for sniffing out what’s fact or fiction?

While she says she naturally would fall into the “motherly” role, she is a very outgoing person.

She said: “I do have quite a strong extrovert personality and I am a little bit loud. I’ve always been told off for being too loud in life.

“So, I think I think I’ll be quite eccentric, some of my views and the things that I’ve done in life are quite eccentric.

“I’m very spiritual as well as working for the health service. So, I’m a bit of a weird combination.”

When asked if she was going in with a game plan, Tracey said she intends to “live in the moment” and to “trust her gut instinct”.

On the idea of being a traitor, Tracey said she would be “terrified” but admitted reluctantly that she is in fact really good at lying.

“When I was a young spring chicken, I was so gullible. I would just take in what anyone said to me at face value.

“But now I’m older, I feel like I genuinely can spot people a lot more for what they are, and I use my gut instinct a lot as well.

“Sometimes I will just get a feeling that something isn’t quite right, and I can tell by their eyes too.”

If she were to win the grand prize, Tracey said she wants to retire, having devoted almost four decades to working in the NHS.

How does The Traitors work?

The first series of The Traitors was a massive hit, racking up over 34 million views on BBC iPlayer and winning several awards.

The premise is similar to the social deduction game Mafia, where “faithful” contestants must successfully root out the small group of “traitors” to win the grand prize.

If the traitors remain undetected then they can steal the grand prize of £120,000 for themselves.