Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollywood heart-throb Jamie Dornan to shoot new movie in the Highlands

The P&J can exclusively reveal where the 50 Shades of Grey actor will be filming later this year.

By Ross Hempseed
Jamie Dornan to begin filming new movie in Sutherland this year. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie Dornan to begin filming new movie in Sutherland this year. Image: Shutterstock.

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan will begin shooting his new movie in the Highlands later this year.

The new Netflix drama, The Undertow, will film across Scotland including Sutherland and the Isle of Mull – locations “chosen for their breath-taking beauty”.

Dornan is perhaps best known for his infamous role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, although he has since transitioned into more critically acclaimed roles.

His role in the coming-of-age drama film Belfast was well-received and garnered several Best Supporting Actor nominations.

Since 2022, he has portrayed an Irishman with amnesia battling for survival in the thriller series The Tourist.

In his latest offering, Dornan will portray identical twins Adam and Lee, alongside Mackenzie Davis, who plays Nicola, Adam’s wife.

Jamie Dornan to film new Netflix drama in Sutherland

The Undertow spins a tangled web as Nicola and Lee try to maintain a family-friendly façade after a terrible accident leads to Adam’s death.

Bonded by tragedy as well as a secret past relationship, Nicola and Lee try to convince police that free-spirited Lee died instead of his brother.

Glaswegian actor Iain De Caestecker has been cast in a lead role as Marty, a police constable and best friend of Lee.

The drama is being produced by Netflix to be released next year and is based on The Nordisk Film Production AS television series, Twin.

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist. Image: Two Brothers Pictures – Photographer: Ian Routledge.

Nira Park from Complete Fiction, who will produce the new series, says: “From the winding mountain roads, the lochs that reflect an endless sky, and the sea that promises both escape and danger, The Undertow captures the claustrophobia, isolation and breath-taking beauty of a small coastal community, as lies from the past flood back and threaten to destroy it.”

The Undertow is one of three productions due to film in Scotland over the next year for Netflix.

These include Department Q starring Matthew Goode and Kelly Macdonald, which will take place in Edinburgh and Lockerbie, based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

11 films and TV shows shot in the north and north-east to watch in 2024

