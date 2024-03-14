Man injured as four-vehicle crash blocks Anderson Drive in Aberdeen

A four-vehicle crash has closed a section of Anderson Drive this evening.

The crash occurred at around 4.55pm on the busy Aberdeen road between Great Western Road and Seafield Road.

It has been confirmed that one man was injured in the crash.

Police and ambulance are currently on scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also assisted police using cutting gear to extract a man from a car.

Four appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle were deployed to the scene. Crews left the scene at just before 6pm.

Traffic in the area is very heavy due to it being rush hour, with Anderson Drive closed to all vehicles at the moment.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Thursday, March 14, police received a report of a road crash involving four vehicles on Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been injured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

More to follow.