Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bridgerton star Tunji Kasim credits Aberdeen drama teacher for role in new Netflix series

From Kincorth to the red carpet, Tunji Kasim believes his time at a local drama group in Aberdeen first inspired him to get into acting.

By Ellie House
Tunji Kasim arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen Charlotte. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tunji Kasim arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen Charlotte. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Aberdonian actor Tunji Kasim stars in one of Netflix’s most highly-anticipated shows, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

But an interview with The Press and Journal is far more impressive – in his mum’s eyes at least.

“She’s been so excited, asking me when I’m doing this interview,” he said.

He spoke to us as eager fans tune into the Bridgerton prequel, in which he stars as Adolphus, Charlotte’s brother.

Tunji Kasim was born in Aberdeen, and returned when he was 12 years old.  Image: Jemima Marriott

The raunchy period drama’s first series was watched by a record 82 million households around the world.

With important themes such as diversity and mental health, Tunji is hopeful that the new season about young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George will captivate viewers.

Now based in London, Tunji was born in Aberdeen.

His mum is a retired primary school teacher and worked at Arduthie Primary School in Stonehaven, whilst his dad, who is Nigerian, was a research fellow and lecturer at Aberdeen University.

The family relocated to Nigeria shortly after Tunji was born, but returned when he was 12.

“My first ever time on stage was actually at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk,” he said.

“I was in Derek Noble’s production, he was head of music and we did Jesus Christ Superstar.

“I was nameless disciple number six or something like that.

Tunji still keeps in touch with his drama teacher from Bridge of Don Academy. Image: Jemima Marriott

A tentative start, Tunji went on to attend Bridge of Don Academy after the family moved to Kincorth.

It was here that he discovered a real love of performance, thanks to his drama teacher, Irene Adam.

“She really put the idea in my head that acting could be a thing, she saw something in me,” said Tunji.

“She set up a drama group called Acorn Theatre outside of school.

“The first play I ever did was The Talented Mr Ripley, and that was a fantastic experience.

Tunji Kasim stars as Adolphus in Netflix show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Image: Netflix.

“It was when I keyed into drama, it was a huge landmark in my artistic journey.”

The pair still keep in touch, and Tunji is waiting for her honest critique.

Bridgerton’s first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page.

The second series focused on the tumultuous courtship between Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley’s character, Kate.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out now on Netflix.

 

