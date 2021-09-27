Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Review: True North – A Celebration of Stevie Wonder by Corinne Bailey Rae

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 3:15 pm
Corinne Bailey Rae performing at the Music Hall. Picture by Kami Thomson
Corinne Bailey Rae performing at the Music Hall. Picture by Kami Thomson

It would have been very easy to turn a concert dedicated to Stevie Wonder’s music into a collection of greatest hits.

When I was listening to Spotify’s curated playlist of his most popular songs, while making my dinner ahead of this gig, I realised that those ‘greatest hits’ were numerous enough to fill half a day with music.

It would have been very easy to just perform a live version of that playlist, and the crowd at the Music Hall tonight would have soaked it in – but Corinne Bailey Rae and her guests had no interest in doing that.

Instead, it was very clear that the people on stage – not just the singers, but the musicians too – were devoted fans of the soul legend and, as the name of the show suggests, they were not out to celebrate Stevie Wonder’s best-known music, they were out to celebrate the man himself.

Special guest Angus Munro. Picture by Kami Thomson

Corinne Bailey Rae, best known as the Grammy-winning singer of noughties hits Like A Star and Put Your Records On, has met and performed with Stevie Wonder on several occasions, including one memorable time at the White House.

With her choice of songs, it was clear that she wanted to pay tribute to the full breadth of her friend’s genius: the love songs, the protest songs, the joyful Motown hits, and the soulful ballads.

It is important not to collate ‘greatest hits’ with ‘crowd-pleasers’, though. The chosen songs, and the performances, were unfailingly stunning, and the audience was enraptured from the start.

Maryland-born Jalen N’Gonda demonstrated the effortless soul of his voice with his versions of songs like Sylvia and It Ain’t No Use, while Angus Munro electrified with the energy of his rendition of Skeletons.

Special guest singer Jalen N’Gonda. Picture by Kami Thomson

Corinne Bailey Rae herself performed a charming Joy Inside My Tears, with her husband Steve Brown at the keyboard.

There was, of course, room for Stevie Wonder’s most beloved hits though, and there were plenty of them: Do I Do, Sir Duke, As, I Wish, Signed Sealed Delivered, and My Cherie Amour.

It was wonderful to hear For Once In My Life performed live, including the solo – for my money, the purest distillation of joy in recorded music – though performed by a saxophone rather than Stevie’s harmonica.

Paix performing at the celebration of Stevie Wonder. Picture by Kami Thomson

My personal highlight of the night came early though, with guest singer Paix’s rendition of If You Really Love Me.

The Glasgow-based singer took full advantage of the slow verses with her luscious vocals, and the drummer was able to show off his impressive skills too. It was a delight.

The night, and the True North festival for 2021, came to an end the only way it ever could have done: with a full-throttle, no-holds-barred rendition of Superstition, including a pair of astonishing solos from the saxophonist and trumpeter.

A crowd that had remained rather sedate for most of the night was up on its feet, and at last the concert felt like what it truly was – a celebration.

