Aberdeen attempted to sign a right-back on transfer deadline day, confirms interim boss Barry Robson

By Sean Wallace
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 1:21 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson at full time in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson at full time in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Interim boss Barry Robson has confirmed Aberdeen tried to sign a right-back on transfer deadline day.

The Dons signed two centre-backs late in the window.

However, Robson also wanted to bolster the rear-guard with a right-back, admitting the balance in the defence ‘isn’t there’.

Midfielder/centre-back Ross McCrorie and winger Matty Kennedy have both featured at right-back recently.

Aberdeen spent £300,000 to land right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Richardson penned a three year contract at Pittodrie.

The 22-year-old was signed as replacement for Calvin Ramsay who joined Liverpool in a £4.5 million deal.

Ramsay’s move to the English Premier League giants could pocket Aberdeen up to £8 million should he reach certain landmarks at Anfield.

Richardson has not started any of the last nine games since the 3-2 loss to Rangers on December 20.

Since that defeat by Rangers he has featured off the bench only once, in the 5-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle on January 18.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Robson said: “When I came in on Tuesday (deadline day) we tried to get a right-back but couldn’t get one.

“I think the balance isn’t there so we have to work with that.

“We have been playing two wingers at fullback who have been outstanding.”

Three debuts in loss to St Mirren

Aberdeen made three transfer deadline day signings.

Swindon centre-back Angus MacDonald signed a short term deal until the end of the season with Blackburn Rovers attacker Dilan Markanday arriving on loan.

Ajax keeper Jay Gorter was secured on a short-term loan but his Visa and work permit were not secured in time to face St Mirren.

New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

MacDonald was handed a debut start in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie with Markanday coming off the bench.

There was also a starting debut for centre-back Mattie Pollock who arrived on loan from Watford.

Robson said: “We had two new players in from the start (Pollock and MacDonald).

“I thought they were outstanding.”

