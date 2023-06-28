Be on your best behaviour! Karen’s Diner is back in Aberdeen this weekend

Aberdeen diners have been warned to be on their best behaviour ahead of the upcoming return of Karen’s Diner to the city.

The event “treats” customers to a foul-mouthed, bad tempered and impatient experience from staff while having their meal.

Despite the treatment, the events have proved popular across the world with name-calling and rude behaviour encouraged between staff and guests.

The latest pop-up Karen’s Diner event is coming back to Aberdeen this weekend at the Palm Court Hotel.

However, customers have been warned to be brave and be on their best behaviour with nobody expected to be spared the full experience.

How to get Karen’s Diner tickets for the Palm Hotel

Karen’s Diner will be at the Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen this week from Friday to Sunday, returning after being there earlier this year.

Each session lasts for two hours with Friday’s timings at 5.30pm and 8pm. Saturday’s sessions are at 1.30pm, 4pm and 6.30pm.

The only Sunday session is at 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £42 and include a two-course meal from the hotel as well as three drinks tokens.

Insults are included in the price. Don’t ask for a refund if you’re not properly offended, you probably won’t get one.

Tickets can be bought online HERE.