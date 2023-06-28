Mum’s fight for better postnatal mental health care in the north clears first hurdle at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s fight for better postnatal mental health care in the north clears first hurdle at Holyrood

Margaret Reid started a petition at the Scottish Parliament after witnessing her sister’s traumatic experience with postpartum psychosis.

By Derek Healey
A mum’s campaign to improve postnatal mental health care in the north and north-east has cleared its first hurdle at the Scottish Parliament.

Margaret Reid submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament after witnessing her sister’s traumatic experience with postpartum psychosis, which developed after giving birth to a baby girl.

She recovered at a specialist mother and baby unit (MBU) in Livingston.

But a relapse saw her sectioned in Dundee’s Carseview Centre – without her child.

Carseview Centre in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

It emerged mothers in Scotland can only be referred to MBUs in the first year after giving birth, and both centres of excellence are in the central belt.

‘I want to make a change’

Ms Reid’s petition called for the Scottish Government to grant an extension of that MBU time limit, and to develop another site north of the central belt.

Ms Reid, from Forfar, said: “I want to make a change because it is so wrong for women that unwell with their mental health not to get specialised treatment.”

READ MORE: Inverurie mum says mother and baby unit kept her alive

The petition was introduced to Holyrood’s public participation and petitions committee for the first time, where MSPs backed its acceptance and agreed early action.

They will write to the Scottish Government to explore whether any action was taken after an inquiry into perinatal mental health in 2021.

Jackson Carlaw MSP is the convener of Holyrood’s public petitions and citizen participation committee. Image: Colin Fisher/PA.

It backed an extension and highlighted “significant inconsistencies in accessibility of MBUs across different NHS board areas and the lack of provision in the north of Scotland.”

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw said: “It does seem a very arbitrary thing to determine that, at the age of one, irrespective of the personal circumstances of the individual concerned, that the availability to be treated… disappears.”

Women facing ‘traumatic’ experiences

North East regional Tory MSP Tess White gave evidence on the petition to the committee during an at times emotional session.

She said:  “Maggie’s sister could not be admitted to an MBU because her baby was too old. Instead, she was sectioned at Carseview in NHS Tayside.

“Maggie shared with me that her sister was ‘frightened, confused, and very, very scared’ – it was a truly traumatic experience and she was also separated from her baby at this time.

Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“For many mothers with mental ill-health, the 12-month mark is a precipice where the nature of support changes or falls away. And it shouldn’t be that way.

“In the north-east, no health authority is any closer to establishing a mother and baby unit whilst research from the Maternal Mental Health Alliance shows that women outside the central belt are missing out on the highest standard of specialist perinatal mental health services.”

The Scottish Government recently carried out a consultation on postnatal mental health services, which concluded a new mother and baby unit should be opened in the north of Scotland.

This would be in either Tayside, Grampian or Highland health board area.

The government has invested £26 million to improving services, and said NHS National Services Scotland is currently reviewing the cost, equity of access, safety and sustainability of postnatal mental health services.

