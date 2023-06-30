Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful hares ready for families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful hares ready for families

Clan has also launched an official app which allows users to track their progress on the trail which covers 550 miles across the north and north-east.

By Ellie Milne
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Fiona Fernie, chief executive of Clan, Kevin Gaw from Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and artist Penny Downes at the launch of the Big Hop Trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The public is being invited to take part in a 550-mile art trail across the north and north-east in support of Clan.

The charity has now officially launched its Big Hop Trail with 40 6ft hare sculptures – and a further 52 small sculptures – on display across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The dedicated team has been working hard to install all of the artwork in some of the region’s most iconic spots this week and are now ready to share the results with the public.

People have already been expressing their excitement online, sharing photos as they have spotted the new additions springing up in locations such as Pittodrie Stadium, Cooper Park, Haddo House and the Castlegate.

They can also get involved through the new dedicated app which allows users to “collect” the hares by entering the code displayed on the base of each sculpture – and potentially receive exciting awards along the way.

Celebrating 40 years of Clan

The Big Hop Trail is Clan’s second partnership with Wild in Art which aims to raise awareness of the leading cancer charity and help raise vital funding for its services.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s chief executive, said: “It’s our 40th anniversary this year, so the Big Hop Trail is a really great opportunity to celebrate everything Clan has done for the community over the last 40 years and over the next 40 years and beyond.

“We are a charity recovering from Covid and still feeling the pinch from that as well as the cost-of-living crisis so it would be great for us to have that boost in income to be able to continue to provide cancer support services across the north-east.”

Chief executive Fiona Fernie at the Big Hop Trail launch in May 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Big Hop Trail follows the successful Light the North project in 2021, which raised £324,000 for Clan.

Mrs Fernie added: “This one feels very special to the staff because we all feel very passionate about what we do for people with cancer and the trail gives people the chance to tell you why they feel so passionate about what they do.

“We hear amazing stories about people engaging with the artwork because they feel touched by something in the imagery or a message that’s in the title that reminds them of a time they were supported by Clan and that for us is a very nice reminder of what we do every day.”

Stunning artwork on Big Hop Trail

Penny Downes with her sculpture – Let your dreams take flight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Professional artists and school children have worked together to bring the 92 hares to life for the trail.

Artist Penny Downes revealed her sculpture, named Let your dreams take flight, at Aberdeen Beach after more than 50 hours of work to complete.

She was inspired by the “wonderful skies” around Bennachie and geese working together to create a “community feel”.

“I’m over the moon,” she said. “It’s a real honour to be chosen to be an artist, I’m probably speaking for all 40 of us.

“I love talking about my art, chatting to the community and seeing everyone enjoy the hares. And, I love projects like this because they get the community out. I hope everybody donates and it helps Clan raises lots of money.”

Hares to be auctioned for charity

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics have also sponsored Shapeshifter on Broad Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The stunning skyline sculpture by Ms Downes is one of two which has been sponsored by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

The company said it was a “no brainer” signing up as the headline sponsor of the trail and also offered its warehouse in Dyce as an artists’ workshop and a space to store the hares.

Kevin Gaw, branch manager at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said: “The opportunity to support such a worthwhile local charity was a no-brainer for us. And coming onboard as the headline support was a piece of immense pride for all of us.

“Clan is a charity that supported my own dad during his cancer journey, so that was also part of the driving force in wanting to support the trail.

“Everyone in the office has their favourite and it’s been really good to see them go from their blank white form to seeing the professional art coming back.

Big Hop Trail at Castlegate
The Big Hop Trail sculptures have been installed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The hares have gone out this week and you can already see how much attraction they are getting. It’s a massive thing for raising awareness for Clan.”

The hares will remain on display until Sunday, September 3, and then will be sold at auction on Monday, September 18, to raise funds for Clan.

The public will have a final chance to view all the sculptures together during a Farewell Weekend event at the Music Hall on September 16 and 17.

All leveret sculptures created by pupils will be returned to the schools following the Farewell Weekend.

