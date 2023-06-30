Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful hares ready for families

The public is being invited to take part in a 550-mile art trail across the north and north-east in support of Clan.

The charity has now officially launched its Big Hop Trail with 40 6ft hare sculptures – and a further 52 small sculptures – on display across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The dedicated team has been working hard to install all of the artwork in some of the region’s most iconic spots this week and are now ready to share the results with the public.

People have already been expressing their excitement online, sharing photos as they have spotted the new additions springing up in locations such as Pittodrie Stadium, Cooper Park, Haddo House and the Castlegate.

They can also get involved through the new dedicated app which allows users to “collect” the hares by entering the code displayed on the base of each sculpture – and potentially receive exciting awards along the way.

Celebrating 40 years of Clan

The Big Hop Trail is Clan’s second partnership with Wild in Art which aims to raise awareness of the leading cancer charity and help raise vital funding for its services.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s chief executive, said: “It’s our 40th anniversary this year, so the Big Hop Trail is a really great opportunity to celebrate everything Clan has done for the community over the last 40 years and over the next 40 years and beyond.

“We are a charity recovering from Covid and still feeling the pinch from that as well as the cost-of-living crisis so it would be great for us to have that boost in income to be able to continue to provide cancer support services across the north-east.”

The Big Hop Trail follows the successful Light the North project in 2021, which raised £324,000 for Clan.

Mrs Fernie added: “This one feels very special to the staff because we all feel very passionate about what we do for people with cancer and the trail gives people the chance to tell you why they feel so passionate about what they do.

“We hear amazing stories about people engaging with the artwork because they feel touched by something in the imagery or a message that’s in the title that reminds them of a time they were supported by Clan and that for us is a very nice reminder of what we do every day.”

Stunning artwork on Big Hop Trail

Professional artists and school children have worked together to bring the 92 hares to life for the trail.

Artist Penny Downes revealed her sculpture, named Let your dreams take flight, at Aberdeen Beach after more than 50 hours of work to complete.

She was inspired by the “wonderful skies” around Bennachie and geese working together to create a “community feel”.

“I’m over the moon,” she said. “It’s a real honour to be chosen to be an artist, I’m probably speaking for all 40 of us.

“I love talking about my art, chatting to the community and seeing everyone enjoy the hares. And, I love projects like this because they get the community out. I hope everybody donates and it helps Clan raises lots of money.”

Hares to be auctioned for charity

The stunning skyline sculpture by Ms Downes is one of two which has been sponsored by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

The company said it was a “no brainer” signing up as the headline sponsor of the trail and also offered its warehouse in Dyce as an artists’ workshop and a space to store the hares.

Kevin Gaw, branch manager at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said: “The opportunity to support such a worthwhile local charity was a no-brainer for us. And coming onboard as the headline support was a piece of immense pride for all of us.

“Clan is a charity that supported my own dad during his cancer journey, so that was also part of the driving force in wanting to support the trail.

“Everyone in the office has their favourite and it’s been really good to see them go from their blank white form to seeing the professional art coming back.

“The hares have gone out this week and you can already see how much attraction they are getting. It’s a massive thing for raising awareness for Clan.”

The hares will remain on display until Sunday, September 3, and then will be sold at auction on Monday, September 18, to raise funds for Clan.

The public will have a final chance to view all the sculptures together during a Farewell Weekend event at the Music Hall on September 16 and 17.

All leveret sculptures created by pupils will be returned to the schools following the Farewell Weekend.