Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In full: Stagecoach Bluebird’s proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire

The public can share feedback on the proposed changes until July 6.

By Ellie Milne
Stagecoach 53 service bus
Stagecoach has shared proposed changes for a number of bus timetables across Aberdeenshire. The 53 service is one which will be cut due to changes to Aberdeenshire Council contract changes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stagecoach Bluebird has shared plans for a shake-up of its bus services this summer.

The bus company is aiming to offer “better connections” between communities through its proposed new timetables.

A review of the network and travel patterns have been carried out with changes made to improve punctuality and reliability.

Some services will be cut as part of the plans, including those which were operated through Aberdeenshire Council contracts.

The new proposals follow the launch of a consultation on services in the Aberdeen, Portlethen and Stonehaven corridor .

54 Stagecoach bus
The 54 bus which covers Ellon is one of the services which has been cut due to Aberdeenshire Council contract changes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “We invite customers to give their feedback about our planned revisions to our network.

“Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improving the punctuality of the services.

“We continue to invest in our people and in our fleet so that we can deliver improved services to our customers.”

The new timetables will be introduced in August.

Here is everything you need to know about the proposed changes.

Deeside

The 201 service will and operate hourly between Aberdeen and Ballater and up to every half hour between Aberdeen and Banchory.

All journeys serving Lumphanan and Tarland, and most serving Torphins, will be cut, while Raeomir Road in Banchory will only be served on shorter journeys to Ballater.

Buses between Ballater and Braemar will operate as the 202 shuttle service every two hours on weekdays and Saturdays, and connect to Aberdeen on Golf Road in Ballater for no extra cost.

Stagecoach will operate a seasonal Braemar service on Sundays until October 29, which will return in April 2024.

The 205 service in Banchory will be withdrawn due to low passenger numbers.

Buchan

69 Stagecoach bus
The 69 services will operate a Sunday service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The X60 and X63 will be replaced by service 61 on Sundays, while the 69 will connect St Combs and Fraserburgh and operate a Sunday service alongside the 69B.

The X68 will cover Aberdeen to Fraserburgh hourly between peak periods, while the X67 will run between Aberdeen and Ellon.

The X69 service will provide faster journeys on the A90 and Lonmay. It will not divert via Crimond and St Fergus but will still serve the NesCol campus in Fraserburgh.

Service 66A will no longer travel via Torterston due to low passenger numbers.

A 4.05pm weekday journey from Mintlaw Academy to Peterhead will be added to the 66 service.

The X65 will cover Aberdeen, Balmedie, Foveran and Ellon, and takeover the 53A journeys to Ellon Academy.

The 292 service between Methlick and Ellon will no longer run due to low passenger numbers.

The 49, 50, 53, 53, 54, 55, 248, and 452 services will be cut following council contract changes.

West Aberdeenshire

37 Stagecoach bus
Minor changes have been proposed for the 37 service. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The 35 service will extend through to Inverness between Monday and Saturday, while minor changes have been suggested for the 37 and 9 services.

Combined with the new X35, services will run between Aberdeen and Banff every 30 minutes with the last bus leaving Aberdeen at 10.45pm rather than 11.35pm.

The 10, 10A and 10B buses will run every hour, with the last Monday to Saturday journey from Aberdeen to Elgin now leaving at 11pm.

The second Saturday 422 journey will be cut and there will be one evening service 41 from Inverurie Town Hall.

On schooldays, an 8.25am journey between Aberdeen and Kemnay and a 2.15pm journey in the opposite direction will be added to the X20 service.

Service 219 between Strathdon and Alford Academy will no longer operate due to changes to council contracts.

Aberdeen City

School pupils will be able to travel from Countesswells to Hazlehead Academy on service 4.

Full timetable details can be found on the Stagecoach website.

Feedback can be submitted via email to bluebird.consultations@stagecoach.com before Thursday, July 6.

