Happening now! DJ George Bowie surprises passers-by with impromptu gig at Aberdeen Beach

He’s known for playing all the classics to get the weekend party started.

And today DJ George Bowie – known for his radio show GBX – is bringing that feel-good vibe to Aberdeen at a surprise gig.

The pop-up show kicks off at 3pm at the beach, which will be busy with summer holiday day-trippers and families enjoying Codonas.

The 45-minute set will include dance floor fillers such as Sunshine After the Rain and Set You Free.

Bowie, who presents GBX on Friday and Saturday nights and has 184,312 monthly listeners on Spotify, has chosen a selection of sunshine tracks for the Granite City.

Soundtrack of summer more important than Aberdeen weather

The surprise gig was organised for the First Bus Bangers campaign, designed to encourage Aberdonians to explore their city this summer.

Bowie, who has just returned from a week of gigging in Ibiza, said: “What comes to mind when you think of summer in Aberdeen?

“For me it’s seeing people out and about, rain or shine, making the most of it. We might not always be blessed with the best weather, but we sure know how to have a good time – and the soundtrack of summer is such an important part of that.

“The playlist includes all those summer classics, with a mix of modern tunes and a nod to some incredible Scottish talent and I hope that those travelling on and off bus across the city love it.

“So grab those headphones, turn on those speakers and hit play on these ultimate mood boosting bangers.”

Bus operator First Bus hopes the First Bus Bangers playlist campaign will coincide with its nationwide Catch the Summer campaign.

Aberdonians get feel-good soundtrack

Carolyn Harper, senior marketing manager for First Bus Scotland, added: “We got George on board to curate our First Bus Bangers playlist to give locals a feel-good soundtrack to listen to as they enjoy the city this summer.

“Our Catch the Summer campaign is all about encouraging more people to hop on the bus on their days out to not only benefit the environment, but their pockets too.

“We’ve invested a great deal in the city’s bus network over the last couple of years to improve journey comfort and sustainability, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more of Aberdeen on board this year to make the most of their fantastic city.”