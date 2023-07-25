Happening now! DJ George Bowie surprises passers-by with impromptu gig at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Happening now! DJ George Bowie surprises passers-by with impromptu gig at Aberdeen Beach

The GBX DJ is currently doing a surprise 45-minute pop up show in Aberdeen.

By Cameron Roy
DJ at Radio Clyde 1 George Bowie. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
DJ at Radio Clyde 1 George Bowie. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.

He’s known for playing all the classics to get the weekend party started.

And today DJ George Bowie – known for his radio show GBX – is bringing that feel-good vibe to Aberdeen at a surprise gig.

The pop-up show kicks off at 3pm at the beach, which will be busy with summer holiday day-trippers and families enjoying Codonas.

The 45-minute set will include dance floor fillers such as Sunshine After the Rain and Set You Free.

Bowie, who presents GBX on Friday and Saturday nights and has 184,312 monthly listeners on Spotify, has chosen a selection of sunshine tracks for the Granite City.

Soundtrack of summer more important than Aberdeen weather

The surprise gig was organised for the First Bus Bangers campaign, designed to encourage Aberdonians to explore their city this summer.

Bowie, who has just returned from a week of gigging in Ibiza, said: “What comes to mind when you think of summer in Aberdeen?

“For me it’s seeing people out and about, rain or shine, making the most of it. We might not always be blessed with the best weather, but we sure know how to have a good time – and the soundtrack of summer is such an important part of that.

“The playlist includes all those summer classics, with a mix of modern tunes and a nod to some incredible Scottish talent and I hope that those travelling on and off bus across the city love it.

“So grab those headphones, turn on those speakers and hit play on these ultimate mood boosting bangers.”

Bus operator First Bus hopes the First Bus Bangers playlist campaign will coincide with its nationwide Catch the Summer campaign.

Aberdonians get feel-good soundtrack

Carolyn Harper, senior marketing manager for First Bus Scotland, added: “We got George on board to curate our First Bus Bangers playlist to give locals a feel-good soundtrack to listen to as they enjoy the city this summer.

“Our Catch the Summer campaign is all about encouraging more people to hop on the bus on their days out to not only benefit the environment, but their pockets too.

“We’ve invested a great deal in the city’s bus network over the last couple of years to improve journey comfort and sustainability, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more of Aberdeen on board this year to make the most of their fantastic city.”

