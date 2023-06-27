Flying Scotsman steam train coming to Aberdeen to mark 100th birthday

One of the most famous steam trains in the world will make a special stop in Aberdeen next week as part of its centenary celebrations.

The Flying Scotland has embarked on a voyage across heritage museums and railways in the UK to mark 100 years on the tracks between Edinburgh and London.

The steam engine, which was the first of its kind to reach 100mph in the early 20th Century, will make an extremely rare visit to the Granite City on Monday.

It’s part of an “unmissable” programme of events organised by the National Railway Museum to give everyone a chance to experience the Flying Scotsman.

When can I see the Flying Scotsman?

For one day only, hundreds of people in Aberdeen will have the opportunity to see the iconic steam engine in action and explore its signature green locomotive up close.

The engine will stop at Aberdeen Railway Station first before it ventures to Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, where it will be serviced and turned.

A group of volunteers will turn the Flying Scotsman on the charity’s renowned Ransome and Rapier 70ft turntable and prepare it for its trip back to Edinburgh.

The turntable, which is believed to be the oldest 70ft Ransome and Rapier, has recently gone through an extensive refurbishment.

It has been used to turn many steam engines on a number of occasions – including Tornado.

Do I need a ticket?

Trainspotters will be able to visit the Flying Scotland at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust between 1pm and 5pm.

People are encouraged to book their tickets in advance on the event’s website. The number of tickets will be restricted to 500 to ensure the safety of all visitors.

A limited number of parking spaces will be available on site for disabled visitors, however, these also need to be booked in advance.