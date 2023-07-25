Five-year ban for Buckie dog owner after malnourished puppy dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Five-year ban for Buckie dog owner after malnourished puppy dies

The Scottish SPCA was called after his "emaciated" body was taken to a local vet.

By Lauren Taylor
The pup's body was brought to a local vet in Buckie. Image: Scottish SPCA.
Berlin was subjected to "unnecessary suffering". Image: Scottish SPCA.

A Buckie woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after “one of the thinnest dogs” seen by a Scottish SPCA inspector died.

Nine-month-old German shepherd dog Berlin died in the Moray town from inhalation pneumonia in November 2021.

The Scottish SPCA was called after his “emaciated” body was taken to a vet practice and staff decided to raise the alarm.

The puppy’s owner Natalia Piszczyk of Cairnie Place pled guilty to a charge of failure to provide adequate nutrition and veterinary attention for her dog at Elgin Sheriff Court on June 20.

The 20-year-old was banned from keeping animals for five years and ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work following the investigation.

Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Kevin Duguid/DC Thomson.

Scottish SPCA inspector could ‘feel all his ribs and pelvic bones’ of Buckie dog

Scottish SPCA officers received a tip-off via their animal helpline on November 16 2021, after the malnourished dog’s body was brought to the vet.

Senior inspector Lesley Crockett described Berlin as “one of the thinnest” dogs she had seen.

She said she could “feel all his ribs and pelvic bones”, his eyes were sunken into his head and there were reddish stains on his paws.

The pup's body was brought to a local vet in Buckie. Image: Scottish SPCA.
Berlin had reddish stains on his paws. Image: Scottish SPCA.

A post-mortem report was released on November 29 2021, showing the cause of Berlin’s death was inhalation pneumonia.

The respiratory condition would have been obvious to the owner, who should have sought veterinary advice.

Berlin would have shown difficulty breathing for at least 48 hours – but potentially as long as several days.

An inspection of Piszczyk’s home in Buckie on December 14 2021, revealed a strong smell of dog urine and faeces and the carpet in the living room was badly stained.

Piszczyk told inspectors that Berlin sometimes didn’t eat his food, so she would soak it in water. However, she did not see anything wrong with the pup at the time.

‘Berlin was subjected to unnecessary suffering’

The Scottish SPCA believes a longer ban should have been given to Piszczyk given the “suffering Berlin endured”.

In a statement, Inspector Crockett said: “The dog was in an emaciated condition and I could feel all his ribs and pelvic bones – he was one of the thinnest dogs I have seen. His eyes were sunken into his head and there was reddish staining on his paws.

“Berlin was subjected to unnecessary suffering and his subsequent respiratory failure caused him pain and distress that ultimately led to his death.

The pup's body was brought to a local vet in Buckie. Image: Scottish SPCA.
The pup’s body was brought to a local vet in Buckie. Image: Scottish SPCA.

“We are pleased that Piszczyk received a ban however, given the suffering Berlin endured we would have liked it to be for a longer period of time.

“We hope she seriously considers her ability to look after any animal in the future.”

If anyone is concerned about an animal, contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

