Highland Council agree to close two primary schools

Highland Councillors have voted in favour of closing both Torridon and Struan Primary schools.

By Michelle Henderson
Struan Primary School in Skye
Struan Primary school is one of two premises earmarked for closure by Highland Council. Image: Google Street View.

Two Highland primary schools have been earmarked for closure.

Councillors have voted to permanently close Torridon Primary school in Wester Ross and Struan Primary school in Skye.

The landmark decision was made during a council meeting on Thursday.

Plans to close the facilities first came to light in February.

Both schools were temporarily closed – Struan since April 2022, and Torridon since June 2012 – due to declining enrolment.

Council officials held a series of public consultations to garner public support for the move.

However, seven months on, local representatives have voted in favour of shutting both schools for good.

What will happen moving forward?

Highland Council officials have contacted Scottish ministers informing them of their decision.

Representatives have eight weeks to decide if they will intervene to save the schools or approve the closure.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokeswoman said: “On 14 September, Highland Council agreed the decision to permanently close Struan Primary School.

“All school closures in Scotland must be ratified by Scottish Ministers. We have notified Scottish Ministers of our decision. They have an eight-week period from the date of our decision to decide if they will intervene by issuing a call-in notice.

“Within the first three weeks of that eight-week period, they will take account of any relevant representations made to them by any person on whether the decision should be called in, or not called in, for review by a School Closure Review Panel.”

Anyone wishing to make a representation to the Scottish ministers is asked to email schoolclosure@gov.scot.

Alternatively, you can write to the school infrastructure unit by midnight on October 4 at the following address: Scottish Government, 2-D (S) Victoria Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6QQ.

