Education is key online agri show theme

Arrangements for 2021’s Scottish Agricultural Show are well under way for the online event on July 31.

That’s the day the results of cattle, sheep, goat and horse judging will be revealed on the show’s bespoke website, while trade stands and the latest farm machinery will be open for business and competition winners announced

The event, being hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal, is sponsored by EQ Accountants and taking place in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

RHET aims to give every child in Scotland the opportunity to learn about food, farming and the countryside by hosting them on farms or providing talks in classrooms from volunteer farmers.

Opportunities are open to pre-school, primary and secondary pupils, and the latest figures from 2018-19 reveal more than 21,000 children visited farms and estates throughout Scotland that year and more than 38,000 pupils had a talk from a farmer in their school

RHET also provides free educational materials, competitions and projects for schools, and trains both farmers and teachers on how to deliver information relating to food and farming.

The RHET marquee at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston usually accommodates around 300 school groups on the Thursday and Friday of the event, and educational activities are provided for the general public on the Saturday and Sunday of the show.

The charity’s executive officer, Katrina Barclay thanked DC Thomson for the show partnership and said the funds would help keep its work free and accessible to all.

“RHET continues to provide food and farming themed learning materials and activities for Scotland’s young people, with digital and online formats growing to meet demand,” she said.

“Interest in food production and accessibility has heightened and providing real time, Scottish farming facts is key for our consumers, teachers and learners.”

For more information on the charity’s work visit rhet.org.uk

Meanwhile, showmen and women who are contemplating entering an animal in the

show should visit scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk for full details on how to take part.

Each submission involves filming and uploading a video to YouTube and each entry requires a £5 donation via Just Giving in support of RHET.

Entries are open until midnight on June 27.