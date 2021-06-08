Marykirk farm for sale for offers over £2.7m as part of legacy donation to RSABI

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Marykirk arable farm has been launched to the market for offers over £2.7 million as part of a legacy donation to rural charity RSABI.

The 290-acre Forebank of Canterland Farm forms part of a legacy estate, worth an estimated £3m, left to RSABI by Marykirk farmer Sheila Erskine.

The farm, which is being marketed by Davidson & Robertson, comprises 236 acres of primarily Grade 2 and 3.1 land, 18.9 acres of ploughable pasture, and 28 acres of rough grazing and field margins.

The sale includes a Grade A listed five-bedroom farmhouse and a range of traditional farm buildings.

“We are excited to launch Forebank of Canterland on to the open market and expect significant interest,” said George Hipwell, director and head of rural and agency at Davidson & Robertson.

“It is a high-quality unit which has been well farmed and presents a significant opportunity for either a local farming business or someone new to the area.”

News of Ms Erskine’s legacy donation to RSABI was revealed last month.

The charity, which provides support to people working in Scottish agriculture, plans to invest the majority of the legacy funds to provide annual income for many years to come, and to some of it to develop ways of raising awareness of RSABI’s services to more people, and in particular younger people.

The charity’s chairman, David Leggat, said some of the funds will also be allocated to the charity’s crisis fund, to enable it to quickly ramp up support to the industry in the case of future crises.

Strong demand for land

Meanwhile, Mr Hipwell said enquiries to Davidson & Robertson from buyers looking for land had doubled compared to 2020 – a year dominated by a lack of supply to the market and strong demand from buyers.

He said: “High quality farms or those offering diversification opportunities are the most desirable currently.

“We are also seeing prices achieving a significant premium above the asking price year to date and signs are very encouraging for the rest of the year.”