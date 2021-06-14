Block of land in the Highlands with rewilding potential for sale for £950k

A block of land in the Highlands with forestry and rewilding potential has been launched to the market for offers over £950,000.

The 1,200-acre Saddle Hill, which comprises open heather moorland and Caledonian pine trees, is described by selling agent Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group as a “stunning area of Inverness-shire land rich in natural capital”.

Goldcrest partner, Jon Lambert, said the land at Nairnside, near Inverness, was likely to appeal to investors trying to meet environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) responsibilities.

“Much of the current discussion in the land markets revolves around carbon capture, ESG, sustainability, carbon credits, net-zero aspirations, peatland restoration and afforestation, all as a result of global climate change,” said Mr Lambert.

“Saddle Hill offers glorious Caledonian pine, ecologically rich heather moorland, deep peat offering potential for peatland restoration, tree planting and rewilding opportunities and beautiful amenity. In our opinion it ticks all the boxes for natural capital.”

Forestry and wildlife

He said the land includes a well-designed Caledonian pine scheme, which was planted to imitate natural forest in 199 and 2003, and there is scope for further tree planting. It is home to an array of wildlife and has views north to the Beauly Firth and Ben Wyvis, three burns and a lochan.

“The owners’ enlightened management efforts have enhanced this precious area of land but various opportunities remain for the purchaser to continue this approach and care for the land in a sustainable fashion,” added Mr Lambert.

“We are aware of a number of investors seeking climate-based land solutions and Saddle Hill offers an extremely rare opportunity. We believe it will generate significant interest.”

Other land and farms recently launched to the market include Forebank of Canterland Farm near Marykirk, Blelack Farm near Aboyne and Wester Olrig Farm in Caithness.