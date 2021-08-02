Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Texel ewe crowned top of the flocks

A Texel ewe was crowned top of the flocks and overall champion of champions at the Scottish Agricultural Show.

The virtual event, hosted by The Courier and The Press and Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust, attracted interest from across the UK with thousands logging in to view the various contests and trade stands.

The sheep leader took the champion of champions title – this was one-crop Texel ewe Coniston Crystal from Lancaster breeder Jennifer Aiken.

Texel judge Amy Laird, Lanark, said Crystal displays “excellent breed character” and she stood out from the other entries.

Meanwhile, the overall cattle championship went to Hereford bull Panmuir 1 Pudding from Finlay Soutter, Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

He was described by one of the cattle judges – Kelso breeder John Elliot Jr – as “very balanced and structurally correct for a bull of such size”.

The goat championship went to Boer goatling Balmedie Garva from Maureen Ross, Belhelvie.

Garva was described by goat judge Gordon Smith, from Angus, as a “very good example of a Boer goat” and turned out in wonderful condition.

The horse champion was the Clydesdale winner – Collessie First Choice from Fife’s Natalie Leslie.

Clydesdale judge Harry Sleigh, who breeds Shetlands at Fyvie, said First Choice had the “panache of a champion”.

Meanwhile, the overall young handlers champion in the 11-18 section went to cattle handler Finlay Soutter, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, with horse handler Anna Marshall, Perth, in reserve.

The champion junior young handler was sheep handler Bruce Guild, New Cumnock, Ayrshire, with horse handler Sophie Hutt, Cupar, in reserve.

Lastly, members of the public cast their votes to choose the winners in the baking, pets got talent and vintage vehicle contests.

The baking contest, which called for oats-based bakes, was jointly won by Donna Trowbridge, Petro Knox and Lisa Williams.

The vintage vehicle contest was won by Teresa Reid’s 21-year-old Toyota Landcruiser, while the pets got talent winner was Helen Glass’ border collie, Hope, with her magic wand trick.

The show can still be accessed online at scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

RESULTS

CATTLE

Any other breed and overall champion – Finlay Soutter, Packington, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, with Hereford bull Panmuir 1 Pudding.

Aberdeen-Angus – Miss C Davidson & Mr G Thomson, Muthill, Crieff, with a heifer named Barnsview Patricia.

Highland – Kelsie Prentice, Maol Farm, Isle of Iona, with a bull named Macrae Charles.

Limousin and reserve champion – Ian Miller, North Lurg, Midmar, with a heifer named Brockhurst Princess.

SHEEP

Blackface – Andrew Prentice, Maol Farm, Iona.

Suffolk – H Murray, Dalbraidie, Monymusk, Inverurie.

Texel and overall champion – Jennifer Aiken, Moss House, Wennington, Lancaster, with ewe Coniston Crystal.

Beltex and reserve champion – Graham Burke, Mid Derry Farm, Kilry, Blairgowrie, with tup lamb Pentland Glenmorangie.

Commercial – Linda Stewart, Letham Flock, Haddington, with a ram lamb by a Hampshire Down ram.

Any other breed – Robbie Aiken, Moss House, Lancaster, with Border Leicester gimmer Springview Sapphire.

GOATS

Dairy white adult female – Sarah Southwood, Holemill Farmhouse, Kirkbuddo, Forfar, with Westerwood Aurora.

Dairy white goatling – Sarah Southwood, Holemill, with Neryswood Dolomite.

Dairy coloured adult and reserve champion – Katy Whitby-Last, West Braehead, Huntly, with Kaverquill Estella.

Dairy coloured goatling – Sarah Soutwood, Holemill, with Guilden Gypsum.

Pygmy adult – Clare Bailey, The Blackwater, Bridge of Cally, with Bruckley Kako.

Pygmy goatling – Leah McIntosh, The Mill, Woodend, Turriff, with Garry.

Boer adult female – Maureen Ross, Balmedie Farm, Belhelvie, with Balmedie Faye.

Boer goatling and overall champion – Maureen Ross with Balmedie Garva.

HORSES

Clydesdale and overall champion – Natalie Leslie, Newton of Collessie, Fife, with Collessie First Choice.

Highland – Sophie McCabe, Trevassack Farm, Cornwall, with Carlung Yvan.

Shetland and reserve champion – Steven Sinclair, Clumley, Sandwick, Orkney, with Unigarth Eve.

Hunters – Holly Rankin, Migvie, Tarland, with Warre Friesian.

MMM – Sophie Hughes, Livingston, with Hillgarth Highland Lady.

AOB – Gwen Chalmers, Allathan Bothy, New Deer, with Hunts Royal Return.