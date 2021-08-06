Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New genetic indexes to help breed more climate friendly dairy cows

By Gemma Mackie
August 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
The two new indexes are being launched this month by AHDB.
Two new genetic indexes are being launched to help British dairy farmers breed more climate friendly cows.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) says the indexes -EnviroCow and Feed Advantage – will help dairy farmers breed more environmentally-friendly cows.

The levy body said the EnviroCow index, which incorporates cow lifespan, milk production, fertility and the new Feed Advantage index, is one of the first in the world to focus solely on breeding cows for their environmental credentials.

“The environmental focus of EnviroCow reflects the important role cattle breeding can play in helping the farming industry reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” said AHDB head of animal genetics, Marco Winters.

He said the EnviroCow index will be expressed on a scale ranging from -3 to +3 with the highest figure given to bulls which transmit the best environmental credentials to their daughters.

These will be cows which are predicted to create the least GHG emissions in their lifetimes for each kilo of solids-corrected milk they produce.

Meanwhile, the Feed Advantage index is designed to help dairy farmers select bulls with the greatest tendency to pass on good feed conversion traits to their daughters.

AHDB said this is expressed as a predicted transmitting ability (PTA) in kilograms of dry matter intake saved during each lactation.

AHDB head of animal genetics Marco Winters.

Mr Winters said the launch of the two indexes represented the culmination of mroe than 30 years’ research and data collection at the award-winning Langhill dairy herd in Dumfries.

He said the work, carried out by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), involved measuring the dry matter intake of the Langhill cattle throughout their lives.

“Calculations take account of the feed an animal is expected to eat given her solids-corrected milk production and the feed she needs for her maintenance,” added Mr Winters.

“This is compared with her actual feed consumption to identify animals which are efficient converters.”

He said adjustments are made for the size of the animal – as a smaller cow requires less feed than a larger cow producing the same amount of milk – and the most efficient cows are estimated to consume up to 400kg less in one lactation compared with the least efficient cattle.

“EnviroCow and Feed Advantage will help farmers have a positive impact on the use of the world’s finite resources and the carbon footprint of UK dairy farming,” added Mr Winters.

“Now they can move this up a gear with genetic indexes designed specifically to improve their dairy cow’s carbon emission credentials.”

