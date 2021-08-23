Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add Aberdeen date to UK tour

By Scott Begbie
August 23, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added Aberdeen's Music Hall to their tour of the UK.
Music legends Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added an Aberdeen date to their extensive tour of the UK.

The pair will play the Music Hall on Sunday September 19 on the back of their critically acclaimed album, Carnage. It will be the first concert in the Union Street venue since lockdown.

Nick and Ellis usually work together as part of the Bad Seeds, but this is the first time they have toured together as a duo and released an album of new material under their own names.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds performing live.

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

Red Right Hand is Peaky Blinders theme

The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have a massive cult following and an impressive back catalogue of tracks, such as Into My Arms, The Mercy Seat, Loverman and Red Right Hand – which became the theme to the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders. Nick also duetted with Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow.

Carnage was created by Nick and Warren in just a matter of weeks during lockdown.

Warren said it was “an accelerated process of intense creativity”.

“The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two-and-a-half days,” he said.

Nick was busy with other projects during lockdown. He launched a 24-your YouTube stream called Bad Seeds Teevee and kept up his regular email correspondence with fans, The Red Hand Files.

Nick Cave and Warrren Ellis are long-time collaborators.

Bosses at the Music Hall say they are delighted that Nick and Warren will be the first act to bring life back to the venue.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “To have the incredible Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for our first concert as we welcome audiences back to the Music Hall is something really special. It’s going to be a great night and we’re so glad to be able to bring these world-class performers to Aberdeen.”

When will tickets go on sale?

Nick and Warren also recently announced a new album of 27 rare and unreleased tracks from between 2006 and 2020. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: B-Side & Rarities Part II will come out on Friday October 22.

For the Aberdeen gig they will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday August 25 at 10am at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.