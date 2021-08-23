Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add Aberdeen date to UK tour

Music legends Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added an Aberdeen date to their extensive tour of the UK.

The pair will play the Music Hall on Sunday September 19 on the back of their critically acclaimed album, Carnage. It will be the first concert in the Union Street venue since lockdown.

Nick and Ellis usually work together as part of the Bad Seeds, but this is the first time they have toured together as a duo and released an album of new material under their own names.

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

Red Right Hand is Peaky Blinders theme

The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have a massive cult following and an impressive back catalogue of tracks, such as Into My Arms, The Mercy Seat, Loverman and Red Right Hand – which became the theme to the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders. Nick also duetted with Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow.

Carnage was created by Nick and Warren in just a matter of weeks during lockdown.

Warren said it was “an accelerated process of intense creativity”.

“The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two-and-a-half days,” he said.

Nick was busy with other projects during lockdown. He launched a 24-your YouTube stream called Bad Seeds Teevee and kept up his regular email correspondence with fans, The Red Hand Files.

Bosses at the Music Hall say they are delighted that Nick and Warren will be the first act to bring life back to the venue.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “To have the incredible Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for our first concert as we welcome audiences back to the Music Hall is something really special. It’s going to be a great night and we’re so glad to be able to bring these world-class performers to Aberdeen.”

When will tickets go on sale?

Nick and Warren also recently announced a new album of 27 rare and unreleased tracks from between 2006 and 2020. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: B-Side & Rarities Part II will come out on Friday October 22.

For the Aberdeen gig they will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday August 25 at 10am at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

