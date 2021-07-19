Street artist Skeps brightens up Aberdeen city centre with portrait artworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Talented street artist Skeps has been creating eye-catching artworks around Aberdeen to brighten up the city centre.

Scott Webster, better known by his art name Skeps, has recently created a portrait artwork next to Tesco Express on Union Street (opposite McGinty’s).

Often spotted working on murals around the city, Skeps wanted to bring a bit of colour to the heart of Aberdeen.

He said: “I wanted to brighten up the area a wee bit. There’s a lot of empty shops and boarded-up places around the city, so I was just trying to bring free art to the streets for the people of Aberdeen.”

Skeps focuses on portrait street art

Specialising in portraits, the talented artist said the woman depicted in the Union Street artwork is “nobody in particular” as he usually works off reference images found online.

He said: “I would say my style is quite organic, I just try to bring out the natural beauty in the reference I’m using.

“It’s mainly portraits that I do at the moment – it’s kind of my thing.”

Locals can also see Skeps’ artworks around the north-east, including on Netherkirkgate, Schoolhill and in Sunnybank Park.

The artist added: “I also have a piece on Haudagain Roundabout next to the new Taco Bell.

“Some of my work is also at Transition Extreme Sports.

Bringing colour to city centre

“My good friend Reckless and I also created artworks on the old BHS store entrance.

“Again, it was just us taking advantage of some of the shutdown shops in the city – we wanted to brighten up the place and bring a bit of colour to it.”

The Japanese-inspired artwork portrays hyottoko (comical Japanese character) created by Reckless and Skeps’ geisha.

Skeps also collaborated with another Aberdeen artist Hobble Graff on a mural for Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats which features the animal shelter’s resident dog Max.

While the artworks aren’t part of Aberdeen street art festival Nuart, Skeps says the curators were “very supportive” of his work.

He stated: “I think it’s great for the city, but I think it’s a shame there aren’t more opportunities for local artists.”