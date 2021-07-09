WATCH: Aberdeen is star of haunting music video for Colin Clyne’s ‘powerful’ ballad

North-east singer-songwriter Colin Clyne has released a haunting video to go with his latest single, a poignant ballad that is winning critical acclaim.

Within Hindsight was released last month and immediately started making waves with online streaming, as well as featuring prominently on radio slots and playlists.

Now the video is likely to add to the success, with iconic spots in and around Aberdeen featuring prominently as a tear-jerking storyline plays out.

Colin said: “I think everybody who has seen it has definitely felt an emotional connection to it. It’s very reflective of the song. It brings out the song and the song brings out the video.”

The video features actor Alec Westwood, whose film and TV credits include Roughnecks and Schemers, as well as city actress Shanna Logan. Against a backdrop shot at spots such as Aberdeen Harbour, the beach area at Torry Battery and St Machar’s Cathedral kirkyard, it is a spellbinding study of loss and regret that will likely have viewers welling up.

There are some amazing skies

Colin said: “The director, Barry Thackrey, has done a great job and I think between the two of us we’ve managed to carve out a storyline in amongst some lovely footage and scenery of Aberdeen and the actors did a great job.

“We have captured some lovely areas of the town, the Queen’s Road area, plus the Battery and the harbour and the beach looks nice. The colouring of the sky looks like it’s fake, but that was just the way it looked that day. There are some amazing skies. Friends I have let see the video in America thinks it looks stunning.”

The musician also features in the video, filmed in a deserted Granite City centre, including Union Street and on striking image of Colin on Windmill Brae with the iconic bar, The Grill, in the backdrop.

“That was kind of accidental,” said Colin “I had this idea of walking down the middle of Union Street with no cars, no buses, no people. We were driving down Union Street and it was just orange bollards and rubbish lying around.

“I suggested we get a shot of Windmill Brae. That shot, despite the fact it’s me that is in it, could almost be iconic, with The Grill in the background.”

To capture those empty streets, Colin and actor Alec had some very early morning starts.

Songs seems to tug on heartstrings

“We started just after half-past four. It was stupid o’clock,” said Colin. “But it was quite astounding because there was no one there at all.”

The Stonehaven-born songwriter is delighted by the response to Within Hindsight since it was released.

“It has been the most powerful response to any song I’ve had,” said Colin. “This song seems to be tugging on the heartstrings and there are a lot of very pleasant and kind comments about my voice.

“It’s more of a crossover thing. My mother-in-law constantly listens to it, my 13-year-old niece said ‘that’s actually really good’. It’s one of those songs where it’s not just for the people who are into folk, alternative folk or Americana style music. It seems to have a broader appeal across the ages and that’s been quite pleasant.”

Colin, who spent 10 years in America to great acclaim, winning awards, releasing two outstanding albums, Doricana and The Never Ending Pageant, said he is delighted his song is featuring in online playlists and getting radio plays as well, including BBC Radio Scotland.

He is now working towards a new single and also hopes to have an acoustic EP out by the end of the year. After that, he will be working towards another album for a release next year.

To find out more visit colinclyne.com

