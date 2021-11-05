Young Aberdeen lawyers take first step on career ladder

Four young lawyers have taken another step up the career ladder after being offered positions at Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen.

The newly qualified quartet all recently completed two-year traineeships and have now accepted full-time positions at the international law firm’s Queen’s Road offices.

Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office currently employs 54 partners, lawyers and support staff.

The team works across a wide variety of disciplines with law at its core, including oil and gas, renewables, corporate and employment law.

Natalie McBride joins the firm’s banking team, Rachel Trease takes up a position in litigation, Jack Hamilton joins employment, while Jaimie-Jean Hunter will be part of the oil and gas team.

Pinsent Masons’ head of Aberdeen office, Richard Scott, said: “We need to encourage and support the next generation of lawyers.

“All four (new recruits) have made an outstanding contribution as trainees to the work we do across the board.

I am delighted that they have chosen to stay with us as they take their legal careers to the next stage.

Deborah McCormack, Pinsent Masons’ head of early talent, added: “Investing in early talent is imperative in supporting the firm’s succession plan.

“(The fact that) all four of the newly qualified lawyers based in Aberdeen were eager to remain with Pinsent Masons is a very positive sign that our early talent initiative is working well.”

Speaking on her new role, Jaimie-Jean Hunter said: “After a two-year traineeship, I’m really enjoying getting to work properly in the area I wanted to specialise in.

“Long term, I would like to be a partner in the firm, but first I’m keen to progress within the team and to build my reputation within Pinsent Masons and the energy industry.”

Aberdeen University graduate and a new member of the firm’s banking team Natalie McBride added: “I grew up in Aberdeen so I was happy to start my career here.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed since completing my traineeship is having more responsibility and using my initiative to push transactions along.

I want to progress through the ranks and there are good options to make that progression compared to other firms.

Rachel Trease, the newest addition to the firm’s litigation team, also said: “After leaving school, I did a gap year with Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen and I felt I really gelled well with the people in the office.

“The firm recognise that there’s a lot of potential in the city where we can play a big role in energy transition.

“I really enjoy the variety of work that we advise clients on and I want to help drive forward litigation practice in Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Visit Pinsent Masons online or call the Aberdeen office on 01224 377900.