Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Young Aberdeen lawyers take first step on career ladder

By Jamie Wilde
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Pinsent Masons' four new lawyers. Pictured from left to right: Natalie McBride, Jack Hamilton, Rachel Trease, Jaimie-Jean Hunter.
Pinsent Masons' four new lawyers. Pictured from left to right: Natalie McBride, Jack Hamilton, Rachel Trease, Jaimie-Jean Hunter.

Four young lawyers have taken another step up the career ladder after being offered positions at Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen.

The newly qualified quartet all recently completed two-year traineeships and have now accepted full-time positions at the international law firm’s Queen’s Road offices.

Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office currently employs 54 partners, lawyers and support staff.

The team works across a wide variety of disciplines with law at its core, including oil and gas, renewables, corporate and employment law.

Natalie McBride joins the firm’s banking team, Rachel Trease takes up a position in litigation, Jack Hamilton joins employment, while Jaimie-Jean Hunter will be part of the oil and gas team.

All four lawyers are keen to build their careers in the Granite City.

Pinsent Masons’ head of Aberdeen office, Richard Scott, said: “We need to encourage and support the next generation of lawyers.

“All four (new recruits) have made an outstanding contribution as trainees to the work we do across the board.

I am delighted that they have chosen to stay with us as they take their legal careers to the next stage.

Deborah McCormack, Pinsent Masons’ head of early talent, added: “Investing in early talent is imperative in supporting the firm’s succession plan.

“(The fact that) all four of the newly qualified lawyers based in Aberdeen were eager to remain with Pinsent Masons is a very positive sign that our early talent initiative is working well.”

The new recruits pictured outside the Pinsent Masons' Aberdeen office.
The new recruits pictured alongside Richard Scott, centre, head of Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office.

Speaking on her new role, Jaimie-Jean Hunter said: “After a two-year traineeship, I’m really enjoying getting to work properly in the area I wanted to specialise in.

“Long term, I would like to be a partner in the firm, but first I’m keen to progress within the team and to build my reputation within Pinsent Masons and the energy industry.”

Aberdeen University graduate and a new member of the firm’s banking team Natalie McBride added: “I grew up in Aberdeen so I was happy to start my career here.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed since completing my traineeship is having more responsibility and using my initiative to push transactions along.

I want to progress through the ranks and there are good options to make that progression compared to other firms.

Rachel Trease, the newest addition to the firm’s litigation team, also said: “After leaving school, I did a gap year with Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen and I felt I really gelled well with the people in the office.

“The firm recognise that there’s a lot of potential in the city where we can play a big role in energy transition.

“I really enjoy the variety of work that we advise clients on and I want to help drive forward litigation practice in Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Visit Pinsent Masons online or call the Aberdeen office on 01224 377900.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]