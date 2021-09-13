SPONSORED: Discover your pathway at Robert Gordon’s College 

Robert Gordon’s College offers children from age three the very best start in their educational journey. The core values of Community, Leadership, Curiosity, Innovation and Resilience underpin the learning experience at Robert Gordon’s College and are built into the DNA of a Gordon’s pupil.

From the beginning of their journey of discovery, pupils are encouraged to find out what they are good at and supported to do it to the best of their ability, providing pupils with the skills and tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Pupils can be all they can be

At Robert Gordon’s College, the community is passionate about imparting knowledge, sparking curiosity and inspiring appetites for growth through positive learning environments where pupils can explore and be all they can be.

Emphasis on learning through quality play experiences is key in the Nursery where the youngest learners in the College foster curiosity. These experiences are further enriched by specialist subjects including Art, French, Mandarin, Music and Physical Education which continue as they transition through the Junior School curriculum and co-curricular programme.

Mrs Sarah Webb, Head of Nursery and Junior School shares: “We encourage all children to be active in their learning whether in the classroom or outdoors at Countesswells. The exciting opportunities available to our pupils are extensive, enabling all our children to be eager and inquisitive. They are confident learners who are able to express themselves in a wide range of different situations preparing them for the next step in their educational journey.”

Expanding horizons

When pupils enter Senior School they are encouraged to expand their horizons, and discover new subjects as they explore new languages, technology and their creative side.

Mrs Clare Smith, Head of Senior School highlights: “Our pupils build their knowledge and confidence as they begin to discover more about themselves as learners, exploring options for new pathways for the future.

“Leadership is a key element of these final years at school, where pupils are supported by the wider Gordon’s community of alumni and partners across the world. We believe that exposing pupils to others who have experienced life beyond school, perhaps moving to a new city or region of the world, experiencing new industries and perhaps even connecting with alumni for work experience, is a critical part of preparing them for the future.”

Stretching far beyond the end of their time at school, the values of a Gordon’s education are intrinsic with pupils who take them far into their futures, which is evident in the global Gordonian community.

Turning out sports champions

Representing Great Britain in the Olympics and Scotland in the Commonwealth Games, swimmer David Carry, has made great strides since leaving the College in 1999.

Now CEO of Track Record Coaching, which enhances global business leadership teams, David reflects on how the ethos of the College helped shape his future, saying: “The environment the school created encouraged me to believe in myself, dare to dream and explore beyond my limits. This has laid the groundwork for both my sporting and professional careers.”

Register for the next virtual open event which takes place on Friday September 10 2021 or contact the Admissions team to learn more about what a Robert Gordon’s education can offer your child here by emailing the school or visit the website.