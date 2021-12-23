Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Presented by Bridge Vets
December 23, 2021, 9:00 am
It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Each year over 1000 animals pass through the doors of Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats – most abandoned or unwanted.

The home is a registered charity and is largely dependent on donations, legacies and the support of the public to help fund the cost of looking after the animals and securing their future.

Mrs Murray’s was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dog and cats.

Today Mrs Murray’s is the only place in the north-east of Scotland offering a full range of services, from rehoming to boarding of cats, dogs and small animals.

Visit Mrs Murray’s website for some inspiring success stories.

Dog and cat playing

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by: 

Bridge Vets

Bridge Vets is a RCVS Small Animal General Accredited Practice in Aberdeen.

Providing everything from routine preventative care such as vaccines and wormers, to complicated medical investigations and surgery – all tailored to your pet’s individual needs.

They continue to invest in top of the range surgical and diagnostic equipment to ensure they can offer your pets the investigation and treatment they need.

With four practices throughout the city offering flexible consulting times and easy access to parking, they will ensure your trip to the vets is as stress-free as possible for you and your best friend.

The  team look forward to meeting you and your pets, call one of our sites for further information.

