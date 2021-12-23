An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Each year over 1000 animals pass through the doors of Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats – most abandoned or unwanted.

The home is a registered charity and is largely dependent on donations, legacies and the support of the public to help fund the cost of looking after the animals and securing their future.

Mrs Murray’s was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dog and cats.

Today Mrs Murray’s is the only place in the north-east of Scotland offering a full range of services, from rehoming to boarding of cats, dogs and small animals.

Visit Mrs Murray’s website for some inspiring success stories.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Bridge Vets

Bridge Vets is a RCVS Small Animal General Accredited Practice in Aberdeen.

Providing everything from routine preventative care such as vaccines and wormers, to complicated medical investigations and surgery – all tailored to your pet’s individual needs.

They continue to invest in top of the range surgical and diagnostic equipment to ensure they can offer your pets the investigation and treatment they need.

With four practices throughout the city offering flexible consulting times and easy access to parking, they will ensure your trip to the vets is as stress-free as possible for you and your best friend.

The team look forward to meeting you and your pets, call one of our sites for further information.