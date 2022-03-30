[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you not sure about how to spend the Easter Holidays yet? We give you five irresistible activities to entertain yourself and all the family!

Scotland is full of beautiful sceneries and historical places, what would be a better occasion to explore them than during the coming Easter Holidays?

5 irresistible activities to do during the Easter Holidays 2022

Silversands Trekking

Silversands Trekking Centre is a small family-owned business at Glenrowan Farm on the outskirts of the picturesque Morar village on the west of Scotland.

They have one of the most beautiful spots for horse riding in Scotland situated on the Road to the Isles in the picturesque West Coast of the Scottish Highlands.

Enjoy breath taking trekking along our silver sands beach….great for a canter or a gentle stroll or even take the horses for a paddle.

All hacks will be accompanied by experienced escorts who will look after you as you enjoy some of the best trekking available in Scotland.

Loch Insh

Loch Insh has so many fun activities for the family this Easter, Adventures to keep not only the children happy and busy but the whole family can enjoy together, whatever the weather:

Archery Canoeing

Kayaking Fishing

Paddle Boarding

Pedalos

Pedal Karts

Golf Course

Sailing

Windsurfing

Wing Foiling

Check out the cosy Log Chalets or great value bunkhouse B&B on the website. Accommodation for all budgets, including some chalets with log stoves & hot tubs.

The National Trust for Scotland

The National Trust for Scotland has a great range of places to head for this Easter, all have lovely cafes too!

Brodie Castle in Moray, as well as being a superb castle with acres of beautiful daffodil filled estate walks, has an Easter Egg Hunt and lots of family entertainment. Also Playful Garden and the ever popular Brodie Bunny, soft play area and, new for 2022, castle tours to see the amazing Robert the Bruce letter now on display.

Culloden Battlefield and Visitor Centre near Inverness is your chance to learn more about the powerfully emotive and atmospheric battlefield where the 1745 Jacobite Rising came to a tragic end, with guided tours of the battlefield and also an award winning shop.

And why not plan a visit to the colourful paradise that is Inverewe Garden on the idyllic shores of Loch Ewe, where the effects of the Gulf Stream meet the Highlands. New for 2022 is an exhibition to commemorate the story of the garden’s creator Osgood Mackenzie aswell as the inspirational Sawyer Art Gallery showcasing exhibitions by local artists. And lots to do for the kids, with our Global Trail taking you ‘all around the world’ learning about the amazing range of plants.

Inveraray Jail

Experience one of the finest and best-preserved Jail and Courtroom complexes in the world. Explore this unique collection of historic buildings brought to life by real characters from the Jail’s past. Experience the true stories of what life was like for the men, women and children – some as young as seven – who were tried and locked up here all those years ago.

Witness the many forms of punishment used before the days of civilised courts. Discover how criminals were branded with hot irons or even their ears nailed to a post! Move through time and enter the spectacular courtroom. Take your seat and listen to actual trials held in this room. Walk the narrow corridors of the Old Prison. See the cramped, overcrowded cells and be shocked at the young children in a cell next to the lunatic.

Compare the old prison with the new built in 1848. Listen to dramatic true tales from the characters in the Jail’s past with FREE audio guides. Audio guide is also available to download to your smartphone for free. PRE-BOOKING NOT REQUIRED, however save 15% on entry and buy tickets online using discount code, ‘Journal’.

Open every day – 10.00am with last admission at 4.00pm (closing at 5.00pm).

Re-Opening of Kinnaird Head Museum: April 2022

Based in the bustling fishing port of Fraserburgh on the North East coast of Aberdeenshire sits The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses and Kinnaird Head Castle and Lighthouse.

These unique visitor attractions tell the story of Scotland’s rich lighthouse history and The Northern Lighthouse Board. Kinnaird Head Lighthouse was the first to be built by the NLB and was improved by every Engineer of the Stevenson dynasty. Frozen in time the Lighthouse, the only one in the world built through a castle, shows the unique way of life of the keepers who lit the coasts.

The only dedicated lighthouse museum in the UK, it is a place to learn something new and to have fun with the family. With a recognised collection of national significance, it has the largest single collection of lighthouse Fresnel lenses probably in the world.

The museum also tells the story of a lost way of life: Scotland in the age of the light-keeper, before automation.

Climb to the top of the magnificent spiral staircase inside the historic Kinnaird Head Lighthouse. Walk through the walls of history from the 16th Century castle into the footsteps of the lightkeeper on their familiar ascent.

Book in NOW for your Guided Tours, Shop and Café visit – One ticket covers Museum & Guided Tour.