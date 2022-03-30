Isle of Skye Half Marathon to be more environmentally friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers behind the Isle of Skye Half Marathon have pledged to reduce their environmental impact ahead of the events return.

The Isle of Skye Half Marathon is scheduled to return to the north on Saturday, June 11.

The annual event has become a fan favourite with both locals and visitors.

Officials have today laid out a series of measures being imposed as part of their ongoing efforts to protect the environment.

Sam Crowe, event planner at Skye Events said: “We’ve been working hard with our partners to deliver a more sustainable event this year, and we look forward to runners experiencing a cleaner, greener race.

“It’s not too late to sign up and start training for this much-loved community event.”

All participants in the race will be offered the opportunity to offset their carbon by planting a tree at the event’s grove.

The events traditional race t-shirts will be replaced with eco-friendly t-shirts which will be available to buy at the merchandise stall.

Meanwhile, runners will be required to provide their own water bottles which can be filled up at water stations throughout the 13.1 mile course.

Su Cox, communications and business development director at The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “The Scottish Salmon Company Isle of Skye Half Marathon is an iconic race in the running community calendar benefitting both participants and the local community. It’s a real joy to sponsor the race for the sixth year running.”