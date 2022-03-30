Isle of Skye Half Marathon to be more environmentally friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Isle of Skye Half Marathon to be more environmentally friendly

By Michelle Henderson
March 30, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 4:50 pm
Wooden medals were implemented last year as part of efforts to improve the events environmental impact.
Organisers behind the Isle of Skye Half Marathon have pledged to reduce their environmental impact ahead of the events return.

The Isle of Skye Half Marathon is scheduled to return to the north on Saturday, June 11.

The annual event has become a fan favourite with both locals and visitors.

Officials have today laid out a series of measures being imposed as part of their ongoing efforts to protect the environment.

Sam Crowe, event planner at Skye Events said: “We’ve been working hard with our partners to deliver a more sustainable event this year, and we look forward to runners experiencing a cleaner, greener race.

“It’s not too late to sign up and start training for this much-loved community event.”

All participants in the race will be offered the opportunity to offset their carbon by planting a tree at the event’s grove.

The events traditional race t-shirts will be replaced with eco-friendly t-shirts which will be available to buy at the merchandise stall.

Meanwhile, runners will be required to provide their own water bottles which can be filled up at water stations throughout the 13.1 mile course.

Su Cox, communications and business development director at The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “The Scottish Salmon Company Isle of Skye Half Marathon is an iconic race in the running community calendar benefitting both participants and the local community. It’s a real joy to sponsor the race for the sixth year running.”

