The ultimate packing list for your next Scottish staycation

Deciding what to pack on any holiday can be tricky, but making a packing check list for a staycation in Scotland is a whole other ball game.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

With a bunch of microclimates, a lot of rain and some days of glorious sunshine likely to be coming your way, it is best to be prepared for all seasons when you’re holidaying here – no matter the time of year.

Fret not, however, as we are here to provide you with the ultimate Scottish packing check-list, and you can even find everything you need under one roof at Bon Accord, Aberdeen.

Bon Accord has plenty going on at this time of year, and is the perfect spot for a day of shopping.

What should I pack for a staycation in Scotland?

The weather in the Scotland is erratic; you’re likely to experience three or four seasons in one day here, so what you pack should reflect that.

With that in mind, here are 7 essential items to include in your packing list for your next Scottish staycation.

1. Layers, layers, layers

Wearing multiple thin layers will keep you cosier than one thick jumper, as warm air is trapped between each layer which acts as an insulator.

By dressing this way, it also means that, if you get too warm, it’s easier to manage your temperature by removing one or two layers at a time.

2. Hats for all weather

Your head should be protected in all weather, whether that’s rain, wind or sun.

In Scotland, you should make sure you pack one for each possibility. There are some great options from Jack Wills, New Look and Next, all available at Bon Accord.

3. Quality walking shoes

In a country as beautiful as Scotland, with such a wild and varied landscape, you would be daft not to explore it by foot on various walks and hikes.

To do so, however, you must have appropriate footwear. There’s nothing worse than walking with a throbbing blister or with wet toes, after all.

4. Insect repellent and skincare

One of the downsides of Scotland in spring and summertime is the midges. The West Coast is rife with the little terrors, especially when there is moisture in the air.

Even if you’re out in the glorious Scottish countryside in the east, there will be other insects to watch out for too, so it is always a good idea for some effective insect repellent to feature on your packing list for a Scottish staycation, no matter what part of the country you’re visiting.

And when the sun comes out in Scotland, it can be quite strong, so you should also always be armed with SPF to protect your skin.

5. Always pack a raincoat

You should always expect at least a wee bit of rain on a Scottish holiday, no matter what the weather forecast says, so remember to pack a waterproof jacket.

There are a number of great collections at Bon Accord; we like these options from Jack Wills and Next.

6. A trusty travel guide

You may not think to include an old school travel guide in your packing list for a Scottish staycation, what with information being so accessible on the internet nowadays, but these books are great for having all of the best routes, eateries, attractions and places to stay all in one place.

Easy to flick through when your 4G might drop out, it is always handy to have one of these in your glove compartment – or your pocket!

7. Refillable cups and bottles

On a long walk, a beach picnic, or a full on hike, it is always essential to have enough liquids.

The Green House in Bon Accord has a great selection of flasks, bottles and reusable coffee cups to keep you fuelled and energised during your outdoor adventures.

Fill them with coffee, juice, water or even a wee dram… when in Rome!

For more essential products to make your next Scottish holiday the best yet, visit Bon Accord in Aberdeen city centre.