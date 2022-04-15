The ultimate packing list for your next Scottish staycation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

The ultimate packing list for your next Scottish staycation

In partnership with Bon Accord
April 15, 2022, 9:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:44 am
woman in Scotland - everything you need on your packing list for a staycation

Deciding what to pack on any holiday can be tricky, but making a packing check list for a staycation in Scotland is a whole other ball game.

With a bunch of microclimates, a lot of rain and some days of glorious sunshine likely to be coming your way, it is best to be prepared for all seasons when you’re holidaying here – no matter the time of year.

Fret not, however, as we are here to provide you with the ultimate Scottish packing check-list, and you can even find everything you need under one roof at Bon Accord, Aberdeen.

Bon Accord has plenty going on at this time of year, and is the perfect spot for a day of shopping. 

What should I pack for a staycation in Scotland?

The weather in the Scotland is erratic; you’re likely to experience three or four seasons in one day here, so what you pack should reflect that.

With that in mind, here are 7 essential items to include in your packing list for your next Scottish staycation.

1. Layers, layers, layers

New Look: Black Racer Vest £9.99
New Look: Coral Ribbed Crew Neck Crop Jumper £15.99
Jack Wills: Long sleeve top £14

Wearing multiple thin layers will keep you cosier than one thick jumper, as warm air is trapped between each layer which acts as an insulator.

By dressing this way, it also means that, if you get too warm, it’s easier to manage your temperature by removing one or two layers at a time.

2. Hats for all weather

New Look: Black Strawberry Embroidered Bucket Hat £9.99
Next: Superdry Tweed Cable Beanie Hat £11.50
Jack Wills: Circle Embroidered Cap £11

Your head should be protected in all weather, whether that’s rain, wind or sun.

In Scotland, you should make sure you pack one for each possibility. There are some great options from Jack Wills, New Look and Next, all available at Bon Accord.

3. Quality walking shoes

Deichmann: Ladies Hiking Casual Ankle Boots £44.99
Deichmann: Ladies Toggle Hiker Casual Shoes £29.99
Next: Active Sports Performance Forever Comfort, Waterproof Walking Boots. £75

In a country as beautiful as Scotland, with such a wild and varied landscape, you would be daft not to explore it by foot on various walks and hikes.

To do so, however, you must have appropriate footwear. There’s nothing worse than walking with a throbbing blister or with wet toes, after all.

4. Insect repellent and skincare

Boots: Jungle Formula Maximum Aerosol 125ml £9.99
Superdrug: P20 Sun filter 200ml SPF 20 £19.99

One of the downsides of Scotland in spring and summertime is the midges. The West Coast is rife with the little terrors, especially when there is moisture in the air.

Even if you’re out in the glorious Scottish countryside in the east, there will be other insects to watch out for too, so it is always a good idea for some effective insect repellent to feature on your packing list for a Scottish staycation, no matter what part of the country you’re visiting.

And when the sun comes out in Scotland, it can be quite strong, so you should also always be armed with SPF to protect your skin.

5. Always pack a raincoat

Next: Joules Shoreside Coastal Waterproof Jacket £90
Jack Wills: Eco Riley Puffer Jacket £85

You should always expect at least a wee bit of rain on a Scottish holiday, no matter what the weather forecast says, so remember to pack a waterproof jacket.

There are a number of great collections at Bon Accord; we like these options from Jack Wills and Next.

6. A trusty travel guide

Waterstones: The Rough Guide to the North Coast 500 (Compact Travel Guide with Free eBook) £7.49
WHSmith: Lonely Planet Scotland: Travel Guide 11th edition) £11.19

You may not think to include an old school travel guide in your packing list for a Scottish staycation, what with information being so accessible on the internet nowadays, but these books are great for having all of the best routes, eateries, attractions and places to stay all in one place.

Easy to flick through when your 4G might drop out, it is always handy to have one of these in your glove compartment – or your pocket!

7. Refillable cups and bottles

The Green House: Various sizes/shapes of to-go coffee cups for £19.99
On a long walk, a beach picnic, or a full on hike, it is always essential to have enough liquids.

The Green House in Bon Accord has a great selection of flasks, bottles and reusable coffee cups to keep you fuelled and energised during your outdoor adventures.

Fill them with coffee, juice, water or even a wee dram… when in Rome!

For more essential products to make your next Scottish holiday the best yet, visit Bon Accord in Aberdeen city centre. 

