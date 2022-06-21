Teenager appears in dock following alleged robbery bid at Peterhead store By Kathryn Wylie June 21, 2022, 2:29 pm Jay Jamieson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged attempted robbery at Meethill Convenience Store in Peterhead.. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Two men appear in court after string of car thefts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Two men charged following string of car thefts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Man, 35, who ‘horsed about’ on motorbike like a teenager told to ‘stop making stupid decisions’ Teen ran away from police and dumped stash of ketamine in wheelie bin