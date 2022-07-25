Al fresco and fabulous: All you need for a garden get-together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Al fresco and fabulous: All you need for a garden get-together

By Jacqueline Wake Young
July 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alps Pebble six-seat bar set, £1,599, and other garden accessories from Dobbies Garden Centres.
Alps Pebble six-seat bar set, £1,599, and other garden accessories from Dobbies Garden Centres.

Al fresco dining has been not so much a luxury as an essential this week as the hot weather has forced many of us out of the kitchen and into the garden of an evening.

Hola Outdoor Cushion, £30, Joe Browns.

Even before the heatwave, searches for barbecues this summer were up 16% year on year at John Lewis & Partners as people plan garden parties for invited guests or simply look for new ways to dine at home with the family.

Wayfair style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill said: “The addition of a barbecue gives a whole new dimension to your outdoor space, encouraging you to make the most of warmer weather and get cooking outside.

Global Gathering outdoor rug, £40, Daisy Park.

“The simplicity of firing up the barbecue and inviting friends and family for impromptu get-togethers goes hand in hand with the summer season.”

Brendon Haxby, co-founder of interiors specialists Naken, said: “Homeowners want technologically-advanced barbecues that will not only perform on the cooking front but fit into the home’s aesthetics, as well as more options over the kind of food they can cook.

Remarkable Floral Outdoor Beanbag £149, Joe Browns.

“Today’s barbecues span from the traditional, where coal remains king, to the contemporary, where gas options reign supreme.

“Some have built-in fridges or warming racks, but all are designed with looks in mind.”

Brendon highlighted the Norfolk Grills N Outdoor Gas BBQ, saying it has all the aesthetic appeal of a traditional charcoal-powered barbecue but the benefits of a gas barbecue.

Astrid four-seat bar set, £1,189.30, Dobbies Garden Centres.

“It’s quick and easy to clean and you have more far more control of the grill,” he said.

“Plus, you don’t have to light it hours before you want to eat – unlike a coal barbecue, it doesn’t take an age to reach cooking temperature.”

Of course, outdoor dining doesn’t have to only be barbecue food and people who prefer pizza are now well served with a huge range of outdoor pizza ovens on the market.

Astrid Drinks Trolley, £239.20, Dobbies Garden Centres.

Meanwhile those with more substantial budgets are even opting for bespoke outdoor kitchens.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven, £559.20, John Lewis

The Ooni Karu 16 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven from John Lewis is for those who want to get serious about outdoor dining.

As well as the ability to cook a pizza in 60 seconds, its large grilling area can also be used to roast joints of meat, do seared fish or vegetables, or bake bread.

Rome outdoor sofa,  £8,839, BoConcept.

Just as flexibly, it can cook using wood or charcoal or gas, with the addition of the compatible gas adapter.

Alternatively, anyone who fancies a project could build themselves a tandoor oven from clay pots and there are many YouTube videos on how to do this with some impressive results.

Norfolk Grills N Outdoor Gas BBQ, £648.80, Naken.

Although it’s a hardy soul who takes on any kind of manual labour for fun in these kinds of temperatures so perhaps that’s a project better left until autumn.

Finally, it’s important stay hydrated in the heat and what nicer way to do that than with a chilled mocktail at your own outdoor bar?

Copenhagen bistro set, £249, Dobbies Garden Centres.

 

