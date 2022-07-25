Al fresco and fabulous: All you need for a garden get-together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Al fresco dining has been not so much a luxury as an essential this week as the hot weather has forced many of us out of the kitchen and into the garden of an evening.

Even before the heatwave, searches for barbecues this summer were up 16% year on year at John Lewis & Partners as people plan garden parties for invited guests or simply look for new ways to dine at home with the family.

Wayfair style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill said: “The addition of a barbecue gives a whole new dimension to your outdoor space, encouraging you to make the most of warmer weather and get cooking outside.

“The simplicity of firing up the barbecue and inviting friends and family for impromptu get-togethers goes hand in hand with the summer season.”

Brendon Haxby, co-founder of interiors specialists Naken, said: “Homeowners want technologically-advanced barbecues that will not only perform on the cooking front but fit into the home’s aesthetics, as well as more options over the kind of food they can cook.

“Today’s barbecues span from the traditional, where coal remains king, to the contemporary, where gas options reign supreme.

“Some have built-in fridges or warming racks, but all are designed with looks in mind.”

Brendon highlighted the Norfolk Grills N Outdoor Gas BBQ, saying it has all the aesthetic appeal of a traditional charcoal-powered barbecue but the benefits of a gas barbecue.

“It’s quick and easy to clean and you have more far more control of the grill,” he said.

“Plus, you don’t have to light it hours before you want to eat – unlike a coal barbecue, it doesn’t take an age to reach cooking temperature.”

Of course, outdoor dining doesn’t have to only be barbecue food and people who prefer pizza are now well served with a huge range of outdoor pizza ovens on the market.

Meanwhile those with more substantial budgets are even opting for bespoke outdoor kitchens.

The Ooni Karu 16 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven from John Lewis is for those who want to get serious about outdoor dining.

As well as the ability to cook a pizza in 60 seconds, its large grilling area can also be used to roast joints of meat, do seared fish or vegetables, or bake bread.

Just as flexibly, it can cook using wood or charcoal or gas, with the addition of the compatible gas adapter.

Alternatively, anyone who fancies a project could build themselves a tandoor oven from clay pots and there are many YouTube videos on how to do this with some impressive results.

Although it’s a hardy soul who takes on any kind of manual labour for fun in these kinds of temperatures so perhaps that’s a project better left until autumn.

Finally, it’s important stay hydrated in the heat and what nicer way to do that than with a chilled mocktail at your own outdoor bar?