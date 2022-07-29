Aberdeen IT firm celebrates recruitment anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen IT firm celebrates recruitment anniversary

By Jamie Wilde
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:31 pm
A trio of senior leaders at ITWORX UK are celebrating 10 years with the Aberdeen based IT firm. Pictured L-R: Laura Mowatt, Stuart Bowlerwell, Martin Kerrigan.
A trio of senior leaders at ITWORX UK are celebrating 10 years with the Aberdeen based IT firm. Pictured L-R: Laura Mowatt, Stuart Bowlerwell, Martin Kerrigan.

Aberdeen headquartered IT firm ITWORX UK is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the recruitment of three members of its senior leadership team.

The company, founded in 2010 by Philip Mowatt and Jill Ross, specialises in providing end-to-end solutions, providing strategy, direction and advice on communications, security, and IT technologies.

Martin Kerrigan, Stuart Bowlerwell and Laura Mowatt were amongst the first to be employed when the company launched.

ITWORK UK trio, Laura Mowatt, Stuart Bowlerwell and Martin Kerrigan, have enjoyed success during time with the company.

Martin started in a senior systems engineer role and was promoted to services team leader in 2021, heading up a team of 10 employees.

Stuart began his career with ITWORX UK as a senior network engineer, progressing into a team leader position before being promoted into the new role of solutions architect.

Laura has experienced increased responsibility in her accountant role as the business has grown, as well as becoming executive representative director of the employee-owned trust at ITWORX UK in 2020.

In October of that same year, ITWORX UK transitioned to becoming an employee-owned business and now employs 19 members of staff.

The company credits its strong track record of employee retention to its commitment to training and development, giving employees a clear pathway for job progression and growth.

Opportunities to grow

Speaking of the 10-year recruitment anniversary and new promotions within the company, Martin said: “Joining ITWORX UK in its infancy has really given me the opportunity to grow and develop with the business.

“The company has always approached staff development and training as a priority, but even more so since becoming employee-owned.

“This has really given me the opportunity to progress in my career and helped my personal development.”

Refreshing ethos

Solutions architect Stuart added: “It’s really refreshing to work for a company that has such a focus on developing its workforce.

“My career path to becoming a solutions architect has been both varied and enjoyable over the past 10 years.

“I am delighted to have been promoted into the role and look forward to further strengthening our focus and capability around solution design and implementation as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

Laura also added: “Moving to employee ownership was an exciting time for the company and I knew I wanted to be closely involved.

“Being appointed to the role of executive representative director of the employee-owned trust is a great opportunity to expand and develop my role further as the company continues to grow.”

For more information, visit www.itworxuk.com

