Aberdeen IT firm celebrates recruitment anniversary

Aberdeen headquartered IT firm ITWORX UK is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the recruitment of three members of its senior leadership team.

The company, founded in 2010 by Philip Mowatt and Jill Ross, specialises in providing end-to-end solutions, providing strategy, direction and advice on communications, security, and IT technologies.

Martin Kerrigan, Stuart Bowlerwell and Laura Mowatt were amongst the first to be employed when the company launched.

Martin started in a senior systems engineer role and was promoted to services team leader in 2021, heading up a team of 10 employees.

Stuart began his career with ITWORX UK as a senior network engineer, progressing into a team leader position before being promoted into the new role of solutions architect.

Laura has experienced increased responsibility in her accountant role as the business has grown, as well as becoming executive representative director of the employee-owned trust at ITWORX UK in 2020.

In October of that same year, ITWORX UK transitioned to becoming an employee-owned business and now employs 19 members of staff.

The company credits its strong track record of employee retention to its commitment to training and development, giving employees a clear pathway for job progression and growth.

Opportunities to grow

Speaking of the 10-year recruitment anniversary and new promotions within the company, Martin said: “Joining ITWORX UK in its infancy has really given me the opportunity to grow and develop with the business.

“The company has always approached staff development and training as a priority, but even more so since becoming employee-owned.

“This has really given me the opportunity to progress in my career and helped my personal development.”

Refreshing ethos

Solutions architect Stuart added: “It’s really refreshing to work for a company that has such a focus on developing its workforce.

“My career path to becoming a solutions architect has been both varied and enjoyable over the past 10 years.

“I am delighted to have been promoted into the role and look forward to further strengthening our focus and capability around solution design and implementation as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

Laura also added: “Moving to employee ownership was an exciting time for the company and I knew I wanted to be closely involved.

“Being appointed to the role of executive representative director of the employee-owned trust is a great opportunity to expand and develop my role further as the company continues to grow.”

