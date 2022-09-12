Join the navy crew: Is it time to fade out grey?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Join the navy crew: Is it time to fade out grey?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Navy, blues and greys work beautifully together in this scheme from Next.
Navy, blues and greys work beautifully together in this scheme from Next.

Grey is great but you can have too much of a good thing.

Having become the new neutral in place of magnolia, grey is now taking over every inch of our homes and homeware stores.

If you’re in any doubt about this, try visiting a carpet or curtain shop and very soon you may feel like you’re seeing things on an old black and white TV set.

Forget fifty shades of grey, these days it’s more like fifty thousand.

Midsummer four-seater in Midsummer Day Navy Mix, £2,399, Sofology.

Sure a sea of grey is beautiful if you like that sort of thing – and judging by the success of this colour range, most of us do.

But by layering grey accessories on top of grey furniture against a grey backdrop isn’t there a chance we are boxing ourselves into a corner where we are embarrassed to have any other colour scheme?

Adding a hint of navy to your home

Just look at show homes; they are expertly designed by creative professionals who all seem to have had the same idea – and that idea is grey.

Something’s got to give and for those of us too in love with grey to break up with it completely, the answer may be navy.

Blue sequin placemats two-pack, £4.50, Matalan.

Blues and greys are harmonising colours so bringing them all together in a scheme is as easy as it gets, but for added oomph we can send in the navy.

Navy is special because it manages to be both dramatic and soothing. It’s also classy, fresh and versatile.

A navy wall makes a bold statement and may even be a smart choice for a north-facing room, making it seem more cosy and inviting.

Matte Navy Dispenser, £5, George Home.

Navy accessories, meanwhile, can help anchor a scheme in the way that black does.

Navy is likely to work anywhere that charcoal grey would work and just like that, we could be living life in colour again.

Top picks…

Navy Moon and Stars Faux Fur Cushion, £10, George Home.
Selena Velvet Round Pleated Cushion Midnight Blue, £20, Julien Macdonald.
Arley Blue Dragonfly Planter, £9.99, Ivyline.
Blue Rib Dome Glass Vase, £15, Matalan.
Navy Starbound Table Runner, £12.50, Matalan.
Ombré Print Cushion, £7, George Home.
Navy velvet panel top curtains, £70-£175; Stamford slate blue chenille sofa, £1,799, Next.

