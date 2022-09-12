Join the navy crew: Is it time to fade out grey?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grey is great but you can have too much of a good thing.

Having become the new neutral in place of magnolia, grey is now taking over every inch of our homes and homeware stores.

If you’re in any doubt about this, try visiting a carpet or curtain shop and very soon you may feel like you’re seeing things on an old black and white TV set.

Forget fifty shades of grey, these days it’s more like fifty thousand.

Sure a sea of grey is beautiful if you like that sort of thing – and judging by the success of this colour range, most of us do.

But by layering grey accessories on top of grey furniture against a grey backdrop isn’t there a chance we are boxing ourselves into a corner where we are embarrassed to have any other colour scheme?

Adding a hint of navy to your home

Just look at show homes; they are expertly designed by creative professionals who all seem to have had the same idea – and that idea is grey.

Something’s got to give and for those of us too in love with grey to break up with it completely, the answer may be navy.

Blues and greys are harmonising colours so bringing them all together in a scheme is as easy as it gets, but for added oomph we can send in the navy.

Navy is special because it manages to be both dramatic and soothing. It’s also classy, fresh and versatile.

A navy wall makes a bold statement and may even be a smart choice for a north-facing room, making it seem more cosy and inviting.

Navy accessories, meanwhile, can help anchor a scheme in the way that black does.

Navy is likely to work anywhere that charcoal grey would work and just like that, we could be living life in colour again.

Top picks…