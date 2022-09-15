Could Keith Haring clothing be Primark’s coolest collection yet?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could Keith Haring clothing be Primark’s coolest collection yet?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Primark X Keith Haring White T-shirt and £8, Print Bucket hat, £8, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring White T-shirt and £8, Print Bucket hat, £8, Primark.

When Keith Haring was invited to the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn in 1985, he took Andy Warhol as his plus one.

In the 1980s, everyone wanted to know Keith, even the police officers who were sent out to arrest him as he filled empty poster spaces with his drawings in New York City’s subway stations.

“More than once, I’ve been taken to a station handcuffed by a cop who realised, much to his dismay, that the other cops in the precinct are my fans and were anxious to meet me and shake my hand,” said the graffiti artist and social activist from Pennsylvania.

Primark X Keith Haring Kids Black Sweatshirt, £9, Primark.

Four decades later and that adoration has not waned. Keith’s work, perhaps best known for its iconic barking dog and radiant baby motifs, is as hip and fresh as ever.

During his lifetime, Keith partnered with brands including Swatch watches and Absolut vodka and entered into artistic collaborations with Vivienne Westwood, William Burroughs, Timothy Leary and Yoko Ono.

Now it is Primark’s turn to affiliate itself with the Keith Haring legacy, with trainers, hoodies, T-shirts and bags all bearing those energetic little symbols that made his work so distinctive.

Primark X Keith Haring Kids Red T-shirt, £6.50, Primark.

Keith attended the Ivy School of Professional Art in Pittsburgh but dropped out within a year when he realised commercial art was not for him.

He also knew art galleries weren’t for him either and after moving to New York the city itself became his canvas, painting on tarpaulin laid out on the pavement, the sides of buildings and the walls of nightclubs.

Primark X Keith Haring Black Crewneck Sweatshirt, £14, and Trucker Cap, £8, Keith Haring.

“All kinds of people would stop and look at the huge drawing and many were eager to comment on their feelings toward it,” he said.

“This was the first time I realised how many people could enjoy art if they were given the chance. These were not the people I saw in the museums or in the galleries but a cross-section of humanity that cut across all boundaries.”

Primark X Keith Haring Women’s Black High Tops, £12, Primark.

Keith died in 1990 aged just 31, but not before he had painted his funny little figures on the Berlin Wall, on fishermen’s huts in Brazil, at the Necker Children’s Hospital in Paris and in public places the world over.

For a display closer to home, pop into a Primark on the high street, where Keith’s art is there for anyone to see, just as he wanted.

Top picks…

Primark X Keith Haring Snuddie made using a minimum of 50% recycled polyester, £19, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Backpack, £14, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Sliders, £7, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Print T-shirt, £8, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Kids Black Joggers, £9, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Pyjama T-shirt and Shorts Set, £11, Primark.
Primark X Keith Haring Red Cap, £5, White Sweatshirt, £10, Primark.

Primark X Keith Haring White T-shirt, £8, Print Bucket hat, £8, Black High Tops, £12, Socks, £9, Primark.
