Partnership Home Lifestyle

Activity upturn + positive outlook = growing optimism

Presented by Lerwick Port Authority
September 27, 2022, 11:44 am
Ninian Northern jacket – the latest decommissioning project at Dales Voe, Lerwick, at load-in from Pioneering Spirit.
As Lerwick Harbour nears the end of its first full cruise season since before the Covid-19 pandemic, the successful eight months highlight the progress made in restoring the Shetland port’s fortunes so far.

From just 18 cruise ships in 2021 and two in 2020, following a high of 99 in 2019, around 96 are expected by the final visit of 2022 in early October.

Lerwick Port Authority Cruise & Marketing Manager, Melanie Henderson, commented: “Shetland stakeholders with an interest in servicing the cruise industry have responded impressively in rebuilding experiences for visiting passengers, offering a great welcome this season, despite post-pandemic challenges for local tourism and transport infrastructure.

“Operators’ efforts to rebuild their markets are ongoing. The signs for the continued recovery of cruise visits are encouraging for Lerwick, with bookings so far projecting a 40% increase and record vessel arrivals in 2023.”

Marine tourism in Shetland is also making a comeback elsewhere, with 18 calls by sail training vessels and a strong return of visiting yachts quickly exceeding 2019 figures by 14% and boosted by international race events. Pre-Covid, the harbour’s popularity meant around 500 visiting yachts annually.

Lerwick and Shetland are looking forward with excitement to the visit of the spectacular Tall Ships Races for the third time, from 26-29 July next year, with the Port Authority as a Host Port sponsor. Preparations are advancing for a quayside programme, including traditional Shetland culture and a taste of island products, culminating in the colourful parade of sail.

Port Authority Chief Executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “Lerwick services a range of industries and there have been varying performances across sectors this year. We are making a steady comeback from the pandemic, albeit there is a way to reach previous levels of activity. Given the upturn in 2022 and the positive outlook, we look forward to getting there.”

The Port Authority maintains its proactive approach to developing the harbour to meet the multiple users’ requirements – as seen in the long-term, phased multi-million-pound investment programme, the latest phase of which concluded with the opening of the new fish market.

Captain Grains added: “Future projects are on the drawing board, including major dredging and an Ultra-Deep-Water quay at Dales Voe which will transform the UK’s capability for decommissioning offshore structures and our support for offshore windfarm projects. With government and industry backing, discussions are at an advanced stage and progressing.”

The port’s long-standing reputation as a leader in the competitive decommissioning market was enhanced earlier this year with the arrival of the 8,500 tonne Ninian Northern jacket for disposal by international contractors, Veolia and Peterson, following their successful disposal of the Ninian topside.

The projects were also significant as it was the first time the world’s biggest offshore construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, arrived at a UK port with single-lift deliveries of offshore structures to Lerwick, and was able to work quayside to lift project equipment onboard.

“The UK government’s intention to release more than 100 exploration licences in UK waters may include the northern North Sea and west of Shetland, giving us further opportunities to support the various phases of oil & gas operations,” commented Captain Grains.

“The experience we have already amassed in the oil & gas sector since the 1960s and the modern infrastructure evolved to service the industry perfectly positions the port to work with operators in developing offshore windfarms, including the NE1 area immediately east of Shetland.”

The port’s handling of deliveries of equipment and materials for SSE Renewables’ onshore Viking windfarm in Shetland is ongoing, with shipments of turbine components expected to start in 2023.

Captain Grains said: “Just as the fishing industry adapted to operating during the pandemic, now it is wrestling with the availability of quotas, greatly increased fuel costs and conservation measures. While offshore windfarms hopefully bring support opportunities, the right balance must be struck with the fishing industry.”

The latest statistics show an increase in white fish landings for the year so far. The autumn herring fishery has mainly been caught close to Shetland this season and is still underway.

The recovery from Covid is reflected in increased cargo being handled, including on the roll-on-roll-off ferries to Kirkwall and Aberdeen, with passenger numbers more than doubling this year.

